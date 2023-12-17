Highlights Liverpool are reportedly eyeing Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier, but a bid is unlikely in January as the priority is on a No.6 and a defender.

The 20-year-old has attracted interest from a series of Premier League clubs, including Brentford and Everton.

Liverpool are confident in their current attacking options, with expectations for Darwin Núñez to become a 30-goal striker and other players like Jota and Diaz to be ever-present.

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier in order to enrich their forward options, though transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed why the Reds are unlikely to table a bid for the 20-year-old in January, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

Jürgen Klopp is currently enjoying a season coherently dissimilar to last time out with the Merseysiders sitting at the summit of the Premier League on 37 points, ahead of both Arsenal and Manchester City.

January could be the opportune time to bolster his squad in their bid to be crowned Premier League champions for the second time in their history, though Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a No.6 and a defender are at the top of their priority list - and not a striker.

Max Beier subject to ample Premier League interest

On Monday, SportBILD's Christian Falk reported that 20-year-old ace Beier was on the Reds' shortlist with the January transfer window looming. The report suggested that Liverpool would have to fend off competition for his signature as the five-cap Germany Under-21 international has already garnered interest from a series of Premier League clubs, with Brentford and Everton both monitoring his situation.

In 2023/24, Beier, valued at £25m, has totted up six goals and four assists in 13 Bundesliga outings, deployed as one half of Hoffenheim's striker partnership, typically alongside former Manchester United man Wout Weghorst. At such a tender age, there's little surprise that he's being looked at by a myriad of teams in England's top flight.

On Liverpool's links to Beier, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano admitted that, although they are ‘attentive’ to the German market, signing the young Bundesliga starlet is not on Klopp's agenda as things stand.

“Despite stories in the German press about Liverpool eyeing Max Beier, I’m not aware of negotiations at this stage. Liverpool are always very attentive to the German market, so for sure they’re scouting a lot of players, but this is still nothing advanced or concrete. Beier is a very good player and many clubs are keeping a close eye on him.”

This may be because Liverpool have actively ironed out their frailties up top when they parted ways with £85 million to see Uruguayan talisman Darwin Núñez join Klopp and his men at Anfield, while Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that the Merseysiders are full of hope that he can become a 30-goal striker.

With 22 goals and 11 assists in his first 64 Liverpool outings, there is certainly a cause for optimism with him still just 24 years of age. The former Benfica marksman, alongside the likes of Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah are set to occupy the spots in the Reds' front line for years to come, which means there's no need to snare Beier's services at the moment.

Darwin Núñez's 2023/24 Premier League Statistics vs Liverpool Squad Metric Output Squad rank Rating 6.93 6th Goals 4 =2nd Assists 5 2nd Spots per game 3 1st Key passes per game 0.7 8th Offsides per game 0.7 =2nd All statistics per WhoScored

Dean Jones on Liverpool

Jones suggested that Beier moving to Liverpool is not what the Premier League side are in the market for, considering they are 'pretty set in attack'. With the club expecting Nunez to turn into a player who yields 30 goals a season, he insisted that signing another striker in Beier doesn't have much substance, while the likes of Jota and Diaz are also expected to be ever-present going forward. Even with Salah potentially seeking pastures new in the foreseeable future, he believes that Liverpool will not sanction a new striker in the upcoming transfer window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“I wouldn't see the need for Liverpool to be doing that right now, so it would surprise me. I think of all the positions right now, Liverpool seem pretty set in attack. I think that when you talk to people about what they expect from Darwin Núñez over the next year, they don’t just expect him to become a 30 goals season man. With that combined with the players around him that they've got in there, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota and all the other guys. Obviously, we don't know what's going to happen with Mohamed Salah, so there's that element to it, but I certainly don't expect Liverpool to sign a striker in January.”

Liverpool set to recall Fabio Carvalho

Amid their positive season, both domestically and in Europe, Liverpool are poised to recall Fabio Carvalho from his loan spell in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig, per Romano. The 21-year-old, who rose through Benfica's famed academy, joined the German side on loan in the summer but has racked up just 257 minutes of action across all competitions.

On the back of his sufficient game time, Liverpool are not happy with his loan spell. Carvalho looked an exciting prospect when he first tipped up at Anfield, but all parties believed a temporary move away would be beneficial given he struggled to gain ample game time last season with just 727 minutes of action under his belt. Amid their search for Europa League and Premier League glory, Klopp could reunite with the attacking midfielder as he looks to add depth with a congested schedule of fixtures ahead.