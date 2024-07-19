Highlights Liverpool are preparing for the new season with Trent Alexander-Arnold in their ranks.

The 25-year-old defender has been linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid in recent weeks.

Arne Slot is expected to hold conversations with the player when he returns for pre-season training.

Liverpool are not concerned about Real Madrid’s interest in defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, despite reports the La Liga giants will pursue a move, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

It’s a hugely significant summer for the Merseyside club following the departure of long-serving manager Jurgen Klopp. Former Feyenoord boss Arne Slot has taken charge as head coach and preparations for the new campaign are well underway.

The Reds are yet to bolster their senior squad, with Slot eager to assess the current players at his disposal, but the contract renewals of Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are of immense importance. All three are about to enter the final 12 months of their current deals and will need their futures resolved in the coming weeks.

Liverpool ‘Not Planning’ for Alexander-Arnold Exit

He has been linked with Real Madrid

Liverpool are preparing for the new season with Alexander-Arnold in their ranks, despite interest from Real Madrid, according to Jacobs. The defender is currently on a break following England’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain on Sunday and is likely to return for pre-season training in early August.

The journalist claims Slot is expected to hold conversations with the 25-year-old regarding his position in the team and leadership group. Contradictory to reports suggesting Real Madrid are eager to sign the defender, the Champions League winners are not actively pursuing a deal as things stand.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“Trent Alexander-Arnold will hold talks with Arne Slot. The Liverpool manager has already decided on where he will play and wants to make him part of the players' leadership team, which will help with any new deal discussions. “Slot is expected to share more details about Trent's role after they have spoken face-to-face, but has remained coy for now. Liverpool are calm despite Real Madrid's interest. They are not planning for an Alexander-Arnold exit, and Real are not actively working on a transfer at this stage.”

Alexander-Arnold Has Already Made Feelings Clear

This isn’t the first time he’s been linked with a move away

Links with Real Madrid are nothing new for Alexander-Arnold as numerous reports have emerged throughout his stellar Liverpool career so far. However, given the nature of his contract situation, as he’s about to enter the final 12 months of his deal, fans are rightfully concerned by this fresh set of links.

Alexander-Arnold is an academy graduate and boyhood Red, and he has previously expressed his ambition to captain the side one day. The right back was named vice-captain behind Van Dijk 12 months ago, so if he was to move to La Liga, it would come as a major shock given his previous statements about his desire to complete his career at Anfield.

Speaking to The Times in 2018, Alexander Arnold said:

“There is nowhere else I’d rather be than Liverpool. Somewhere I want to stay for the rest of my career is Liverpool. It’s what I’ve always dreamed of. Liverpool are special. It’s completely down to the fans. Whether we are winning or losing we always have their love. "I want to become captain one day. That’s definitely a dream of mine. I hope with dedication, the right advice and the hard work that still needs to be put in that one day I might achieve that dream of becoming captain, something that me and my family will be very proud of if it comes."