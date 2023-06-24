Liverpool are now ‘a lot more likely’ to sign VfL Wolfsburg’s 22-year-old defender Micky van de Ven over long-term target Josko Gvardiol, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Netherlands international played 33 times in the 2022/23 domestic season and has shown his versatility by plying his trade at both centre-back and left-back.

Liverpool transfer news – Micky van de Ven

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg took to Twitter to claim the in-demand defender is “not for sale” and that no release clause nor price tag is currently in play.

But this has still not deterred the Merseyside-based outfit to show their interest, as Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT the defender has been on their radar ‘for a long time’.

Amid speculation of a move away, Van de Ven told VI (via The Mirror): “Of course, I heard of Liverpool links, and I know they’ve been following me in the past. That’s it. Of course, Liverpool is a great club. There’s a chance for me to leave this summer. If a nice club with a good plan arrives… I’d be open.”

According to Football Insider’s David Lynch, the Wolfsburg ace is “high” on Liverpool’s list of defensive recruits, and this marries up perfectly with Ian Doyle’s claims earlier this month that Liverpool are targeting a left-sided centre-back.

However, Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that this transfer is far more likely to happen than Liverpool’s swoop for Gvardiol given Manchester City are now an interested party.

What has Dean Jones said about Liverpool’s defender situation?

On the versatile defender, Jones said that he’s a more feasible option than fellow Bundesliga man Gvardiol.

He said: “I think he’s a lot more likely option than Gvardiol. I don’t think Gvardiol is going to be joining Liverpool this summer. If he lands anywhere, then we are expecting that it will probably be Man City. But there are other options out there for Liverpool to consider, and I think that this one is certainly one that they’re looking at.”

Why do Liverpool want Micky van de Ven?

Liverpool’s short-term replacement for Julian Ward, Jorg Schmadtke is already familiar with Van de Ven from his days at Wolfsburg and has now earmarked the Dutchman as a potential incoming for his new club this summer.

On the Reds’ potential departure list is Cameroon international Joel Matip, who has just one year outstanding on his current contract, according to Transfermarkt.

Jurgen Klopp and co. will only sanction a transfer away if they bring in a replacement, such as Van de Ven, so they do not suffer in the heart of defence.

Per FBref, the 22-year-old completed 1.3 progressive carries per 90 and boasted a medium pass completion success rate of 94.4%, showing his ability to retain possession but also advance further afield.

Despite being a defender, the Wormer-born phenom was ranked as the ninth-fastest player in the league, as his maximum speed was recorded at 35.97 km/h.

Blistering speed aside, Van de Ven is one of the most dynamic defenders in Europe. The Netherlands U21 captain is more than likely to attract more potential suitors over the coming months, so Liverpool will have to act fast to get this one across the line.