Liverpool are reportedly edging closer to a deal for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili according to Fabrizio Romano, as Arne Slot finally looks to add to his ranks with his first major signing of his Anfield tenure - though a deal would not go through until the summer of 2025 with the young shot stopper wanting to garner game time in the meantime.

Mamardashvili only joined Valencia as a youth goalkeeper three years ago from Georgian outfit Dinamo Tbilisi, and after featuring in half of the season for the club back in 2021-22, he has since become the club's first-choice goalkeeper by only missing one league game since August 2022. He's impressed for the Mestalla outfit for two years, but with the club last qualifying for the Champions League in 2019-20 - which included survival on the final day of the season back in 2022-23 - Mamardashvili has been swayed by the bright lights of European football and regular starts in the Premier League in the future.

Romano: Liverpool 'Advancing' for Mamardashvili

The goalkeeper is on the coattails of the Reds for the long-term

The report from Romano states that Mamardashvili's prospective move to Liverpool is now getting close by 'advancing' to the final stages of a deal - though the Georgian goalkeeper would join the Anfield side in June 2025.

Liverpool are in contact with Mamardashvili's current club Valencia in a bid to agree a fee with an add-on structure - with the total package being over €30million (£25.5million). Mamardashvili, in turn, would stay for one more season at Valencia in a superb move for him to garner regular first-team football before coming into Liverpool's ranks next summer once Alisson Becker edges closer to being 33 years of age as his assumed replacement.

Giorgi Mamardashvili's La Liga statistics - Valencia squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 =1st Minutes Played 3,289 2nd Long Balls Per Game 5.6 1st Red Cards 1 =1st Match rating 6.79 4th

It does raise questions over Caoimhin Kelleher's immediate future this summer with the Irishman likely to be punted to a third-choice goalkeeper next season if he doesn't leave in the current transfer window, but Mamardashvili would be an inspired signing after his performances at EURO 2024, which saw him dubbed as 'exceptional'.

That, alongside his 21 caps for Georgia at the age of just 23, makes Mamardashvili a huge candidate to become Liverpool's goalkeeper in cup competitions from next season onwards alongside slowly taking over the Brazilian as first-choice.

Arne Slot is Finally Kicking Into Gear

The Dutchman hasn't made a first-team signing all summer

The Liverpool boss has not made a major acquisition all summer but Mamardashvili will represent his first big buy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mamardashvili has already featured in 168 first-team club games so far in his career.

Bobby Clark's £10million fee will help, alongside the £27.5million sale of Fabio Carvalho to Brentford earlier in the window - and alongside the huge contracts of Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara being taken off the wage bill, there is evidently money to spend on the red half of Merseyside this summer.

Other talents such as Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad have been linked with the Reds evidently looking for a central midfielder who is tidy in possession, but no deal has been done as of yet and last season's squad is set to take the Reds into the current season at present - though Mamardashvili does represent a solid outlay for the future should he join from Valencia next season.

Related Liverpool and Arsenal Interested in Ademola Lookman Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, with Arsenal also monitoring.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-08-24.