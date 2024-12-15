Liverpool have entered the race to sign PSV winger Johan Bakayoko, who is also a top target for Newcastle United, according to CaughtOffside.

Bakayoko enjoyed an outstanding 2023/24 season, scoring 12 goals and registering nine assists in 29 Eredivisie starts, and he's begun the new campaign in a similarly rich vein of form. This has sparked interest from a number of clubs throughout Europe, including the aforementioned English sides, as well as Bayern Munich, Nottingham Forest, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund.

Newcastle have long been considered one of the front-runners for the Belgian's signature, although GMS sources revealed earlier this week that the Magpies fear they won't be able to land the player in January due to their budgetary restrictions. Liverpool could pounce on this, with CaughtOffside suggesting that the Reds are prepared to hijack their Premier League counterparts' move for Bakayoko.

Liverpool Eyeing Bakayoko

They're preparing to hijack Newcastle's move for the winger

Spending time in a number of Belgian clubs' academies, Bakayoko joined PSV in 2019. After scoring 17 goals in the Dutch second division for Jong PSV during the 2021/22 season, the wide forward was promoted to the first team for the following campaign.

Establishing himself at senior level in the last two years and described as 'elite', Bakayoko enjoyed an exceptional breakout season last term, which has subsequently caught the eye of a plethora of clubs on the continent. However, the two sides most avidly tracking the 21-year-old's progress are said to be Newcastle and Liverpool.

The Tynesiders are desperate to acquire a right-winger, and have identified Bakayoko as their primary target. However, due to financial concerns, a January move for the Belgium international may not be possible.

CaughtOffside report that Liverpool are looking to hijack Newcastle's move, and utilise Arne Slot's knowledge of the Dutch market to secure the player's services. PSV are understood to be demanding at least €60 million (£49.9 million) for their talisman, a figure which shouldn't be outside of the Merseysiders' reach, given their relative lack of spending over the summer.

Slot views Bakayoko as a potential long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, who is currently locked in contract talks with the north-west club.

Bakayoko's Eredivisie Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 14 Goals 5 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 3.09 Key Passes Per 90 1.96 Successful Take-ons Per 90 2.78

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 14/12/2024