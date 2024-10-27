The January transfer window is fast approaching and reports suggest Liverpool are among the clubs keen on signing Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush, and it has been suggested he would ‘immediately’ agree to join the Reds.

Arne Slot’s side have had a strong start to the 2024/25 season as they have suffered just one defeat across all competitions. They sat top of the Premier League standings after eight games, and are one of just two teams yet to drop any points in the new Champions League format.

Liverpool a ‘serious option’ for Marmoush

The 25-year-old is currently at Eintracht Frankfurt

Liverpool have been linked with Egypt star Marmoush for quite some time, and now a report from Sky in Germany suggests a move to Anfield is a serious option for the 25-year-old winger. Journalist Florian Plettenberg claims Liverpool’s interest in the player is real and there has already been contact with the player’s camp.

The report goes on to suggest Frankfurt are currently demanding a transfer fee in the region of €50-60million for Marmoush. The player is understood to dream of a move to the Premier League, and would immediately agree to join Liverpool if an offer was placed on the table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marmoush has scored 10 goals and registered seven assists for Frankfurt across all competitions in 2024/25 so far

Marmoush began his career in his homeland of Egypt with Wadi Degla. He then joined the B team of Bundesliga giants Wolfsburg in 2017, and had various loan spells in Germany before he completed a move to Frankfurt as a free agent in the summer of 2023.

He made his senior debut for the Egypt national team back in October 2021 under former manager Carlos Queiroz. He has now made over 30 appearances for his country and scored six goals in that time.

What is also interesting is Marmoush is the national teammate of current Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has entered the final year of his deal with the Merseyside outfit and his future is not yet resolved. He last signed a contract extension in the summer of 2022, but will be free to negotiate with clubs outside of England from January if a new deal is not agreed.

Stats courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 27/10/24).