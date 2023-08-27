Liverpool are set to battle it out with arch-rivals Manchester United to sign midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer, though journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed to GIVEMESPORT the reason why the Reds are in pole position.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are still short of midfield options, despite spending around £113m on Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo earlier this summer.

Liverpool transfer news – Ryan Gravenberch

Off the back of Liverpool’s two opening fixtures of the new campaign, it’s glaringly obvious that signing a No.6 before the window slams shut is the main priority.

As such, the Merseyside-based side are beginning to act on their longstanding interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Gravenberch, who has four years left to run on his Allianz Arena contract.

The Dutchman has been limited to 33 games in Bavaria since his big-money move from the Netherlands, while he has accrued zero minutes of game time during the early stages of the new campaign.

As such, the Mirror report that he is set to hold crunch talks with boss Thomas Tuchel about his future, while Manchester United and Liverpool are poised to hash it out for his in-demand signature.

The report suggests the reigning Bundesliga champions value their midfield ace in the region of £22m which, in the grand scheme of the current market, could be considered as a bargain.

Now, Galetti has provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest on Liverpool’s interest in the midfield gem, while he also reveals who else may be on Klopp’s radar.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

What has Rudy Galetti said about Liverpool and Ryan Gravenberch?

On the 21-year-old, Galetti suggested that Liverpool are ahead of any additional suitors in the race for his signature given they have already initiated contact with his current employers.

The journalist did, however, name Nice starlet Khephren Thuram as another player on Klopp’s summer shortlist of defensive-minded midfielders.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “The decisive week for the future of Ryan Gravenberch is about to begin. Liverpool are still on his tracks and contact has already started with Bayern Munich. But there is so much more to do to arrive at the finish line. Anyway, the Reds have other names on the midfielder list as, for example, Khephren Thuram. But they remain the favourites in the race for the Dutch player.”

What next for Liverpool?

Amid Manchester City’s links to Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Matheus Nunes, transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT the Reds could play a huge role in the saga.

Jones suggested that Liverpool could pave the way for Nunes’ Manchester switch if they are able to materialise their interest in City outcast Kalvin Phillips, while they also remain keen on the Portugal international themselves.

Meanwhile, despite the clamour over Mohamed Salah’s links to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad, Klopp has eased fears that the Egpyt international, who pockets £350,000 a week at Anfield, is not on the market.

“It is a bit difficult to talk about media stories because there is nothing to talk about, we don’t have an offer,” the German boss said (via MailOnline).

Sky Sports claim that Salah himself would have to force the move should he wish to embark on a fresh challenge seeing as the Middle East-based outfit are willing to pay over £100m for the 31-year-old.