Liverpool will have to be quick off the mark to secure the signature of Alexis Mac Allister, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mac Allister has been sounded out as one of Liverpool's primary targets this summer, with the Reds expected to accelerate talks in the coming weeks.

Liverpool transfer news - Alexis Mac Allister

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are growing in confidence about wrapping up the signing of Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

That's according to a report by 90min, which states the Merseyside-based outfit have identified Mac Allister as their primary midfield target.

It comes after months of rumours linking Liverpool to Jude Bellingham, with the Reds eventually having been forced to pull out of the race in April (The Athletic).

Determined not to let the Bellingham setback derail their entire summer transfer plans, Liverpool quickly switched attentions to Mac Allister, with a deal rumoured to be close.

It's claimed by the report that the Argentine midfielder is keen on a move to Anfield, with the possibility of working under Klopp a key selling point.

Any deal for the World Cup winner isn't expected to come cheaply, with Brighton having been touting a figure of £70 million to secure his services.

However, Romano has since revealed that Liverpool may be able to get him at a cutthroat cost, should an exit clause allow for a move to a team playing in Europe.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Mac Allister joining Liverpool this summer?

When quizzed on the possibility of Liverpool signing Mac Allister in the summer, Romano hinted they are currently front of the queue, but could face competition from other clubs.

On the 24-year-old, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "They have to be careful because when there is a release clause or a fixed amount to sign the player from Brighton, this could change within 24 hours, so this is why Liverpool know they have to be fast with Mac Allister.”

Who else might target Mac Allister instead?

Without Champions League football to offer, Liverpool could find themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place when the summer window opens.

That could be the case with Mac Allister, as sides who did finish inside the top four are reportedly looking to hijack Liverpool's move for the midfielder.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester City are in the mix for Mac Allister, with Pep Guardiola believed to be keen on the Brighton man.

Elsewhere, Galetti also hinted Manchester United, might also chance their arm with Mac Allister, indicating Liverpool ought to get a move on if they wish to wrap the deal up soon.