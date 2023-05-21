Liverpool now have a "window of opportunity" to sign Mason Mount ahead of their Premier League rivals, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mount has been linked with a move away from current club Chelsea and Jacobs is tipping Liverpool to make a move for the midfielder.

Liverpool transfer news - Mason Mount

According to a report by 90min, Liverpool are deemed the favourite to sign Mount, should he leave the west Londoners this summer.

Mount is rapidly approaching the final 12 months of his contract, with speculation surrounding his future at Chelsea continuing to grow.

It's suggested the Reds hold a strong interest in landing Mount, should he become available when the window opens.

Jürgen Klopp is said to have sounded Mount out as a primary target, having missed out on Jude Bellingham, who appears to be Real Madrid-bound instead.

It comes ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer at Anfield, with a number of players set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will all depart Anfield when the campaign comes to a close, leaving Klopp and Co. in need of reinforcements.

And as such, Mount is being tipped to replace the trio of leaving midfielders, with a move to Anfield supposedly edging closer.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Mount to Liverpool?

Speaking on Mount's chances of signing for Liverpool, CBS reporter Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "There's the Klopp factor as well and despite the fact that Liverpool have had, to date anyway, a more disappointing season than they'd have hoped for, the project is still clear.

"Because Klopp is there and a range of other Liverpool players even after this revamp will remain and it's sort of obvious where Mount fits in, whereas perhaps at Chelsea it's been less so.

"But again the Mauricio Pochettino factor and the fact that Chelsea will still formally talk to Mount, means that nothing is final at this point. Liverpool see a window of opportunity there to potentially get Mount at a bargain fee, because of the contract winding down."

How much would Mount cost Liverpool?

While Liverpool may have earmarked Mount as a key target, he's unlikely to come on the cheap, even if his contract is set to expire in the summer.

As per a report by Mail Online, Chelsea are expected to hold out for a fee close to £80 million, should the England international depart Stamford Bridge.

Astonishing figures for a player who could join on a free transfer the following summer, with rumours suggesting Liverpool are keen to bring the cost down.

Right now, at that price point, Mount would slide in as Liverpool's second-most expensive signing of all-time, falling just short of the club-record £85.6 million the Merseyside outfit paid for Darwin Núñez last year.