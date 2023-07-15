Liverpool are in talks to sign Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard and could have an advantage over Barcelona, Christian Falk has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Sport Bild journalist says the Reds are also facing competition from one of their Premier League rivals for the player's signature this summer.

Liverpool transfer news — Benjamin Pavard

Last month, Falk revealed in his CaughtOffside column that Liverpool are keen on Pavard.

The right-back, who can also play in central defence, was signed by Bayern from VfB Stuttgart in a deal worth around £31m, as reported by The Guardian. His manager Thomas Tuchel recently described him as an "underrated player".

"He is an underrated player," the former Chelsea boss was quoted as saying by L'Equipe. "He can adapt to the highest level and he defends rigorously.

"He is a top team player. He immediately had my confidence and proved to me that I had been right."

What has Christian Falk said about Benjamin Pavard and Liverpool?

Falk has informed GIVEMESPORT that both Liverpool and Chelsea are in talks with Pavard's people, while Barcelona are also keen on the 27-year-old. However, the journalist says the Spanish giants cannot afford to buy him in this transfer window.

When asked if the Reds are interested in him, Falk said: "Yeah, of course. He's an interesting player for the Premier League. Chelsea are always in talks with his management; Liverpool are in talks with his management, Barcelona as well, but Barcelona don't have the money at the moment. They would like to have him as a free agent next summer."

It is also believed that Manchester City now have the France international on their list of potential transfer targets.

Are Liverpool interested in any other defenders?

Pavard is certainly not the only defender the Merseyside club are looking at right now. Earlier this month, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that they are keen on Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill.

Liverpool are likely to struggle to get him out of Stamford Bridge this summer, though. According to the MailOnline, the Blues' stance is that he is not for sale.

A report from the Evening Standard also claims that Chelsea's London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Colwill, so signing the centre-back will not be a straightforward task for the Reds.

While Liverpool may not be able to land Colwill, they have at least managed to sign Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to strengthen their midfield and may not be done with reinforcing that department.

The Premier League outfit are exploring a deal for Southampton star Romeo Lavia, who looks attainable following the Saints' relegation to the Championship.

All in all, Liverpool can be pleased with the business they have done so far, and their summer could get even better if they manage to add Lavia and then perhaps one of Colwill or Pavard to their squad.

Will it be enough for them to win the Premier League crown? It is going to be difficult; they have to take on a team who just won the treble in Manchester City. But maybe Jurgen Klopp's side will be able to at least challenge for the title.