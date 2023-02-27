Liverpool need to show bravery in their decision over what to do with £140,000 per week star, journalist claims.

Liverpool need to be "brave" in their decision-making surrounding the future of Joel Matip this summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT.

Matip has been with the club since joining from Schalke 04 in 2016, but questions over the defender's ability to compete at the top level have recently emerged.

Liverpool transfer news - Joel Matip

According to GOAL's Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones, there are growing doubts over Matip's future at Liverpool, with the centre-back an option to be moved on in this summer's rebuild.

The Cameroon defender has entered the final 18 months of his £140,000-per-week contract and a new deal has not yet been presented to Matip.

Having joined Liverpool on a free transfer in 2016, Matip has featured regularly for the Reds, while contributing to one of the club's most successful periods in its history.

Featuring over 180 times for Liverpool throughout his seven-year stay, Matip has undoubtedly contributed to Liverpool's recent success, but there are concerns over whether he can still perform for the Merseyside-based outfit.

As per WhoScored, Matip ranks as one of Liverpool's lowest performers this season, having posted an average rating of 6.33.

Of the senior players in Liverpool's squad, only Naby Keita and Curtis Jones rank lower than Matip, indicating Jurgen Klopp's side could be due an upgrade.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Matip?

Speaking during an interview with GMS, Daily Express journalist Taylor shared concerns over Matip's current contributions to this Liverpool side, while also hinting at the prospect of signing an upgrade.

On the 31-year-old, Taylor told GMS: "I think players like Matip are areas where Liverpool now need to look at upgrading by being brave.

"They need to be ballsy and say, okay Matip has been brilliant for us, but ultimately he’s underperforming at the moment.

"And that’s an area where we can bring in more quality.”

Who might Liverpool target as a Matip replacement?

According to a report from Jacque Talbot in Football Transfers, the highly-fancied Josko Gvardiol leads Liverpool's four-man defender shortlist ahead of the summer window.

Gvardiol is subject to reported interest from Chelsea and Manchester City, but Talbot claims Liverpool are eyeing up a big-money swoop for the Croatian.

It comes after the RB Leipzig centre-back recently admitted Liverpool would be his "dream club" (RTL Danas via Fabrizio Romano).

However, should a move for Gvardiol fail to materialise, it's claimed Klopp and Co. have alternatives already lined up, with sources from Spain saying Alessandro Bastoni is a target for the Reds.

The Inter Milan defender has also entered the final 18 months of his contract and Liverpool, according to the report, have Bastoni on their list of potential Matip replacements.