Liverpool would be open to selling Mohamed Salah this summer, but only on one condition, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Salah is being courted by a Saudi Pro League outfit, with Jurgen Klopp desperate to keep his star man.

Liverpool transfer news - Mohamed Salah

It's just over a year since Salah seemingly ended the transfer speculation surrounding his Liverpool future by signing a new bumper contract at Anfield. The deal is reported to be worth a whopping £350,000 per week, with the Egyptian international boasting the tag as Liverpool's best-ever paid player as a result.

However, fast forward 13 months and the winger has never been closer to leaving the Reds than he is now, with Saudi side Al-Ittihad chasing after Salah's signature. That's according to a report by Sky Sports, which suggests Al-Ittihad are using all the tools at their disposal to sign Salah this summer.

And it's a saga that could stretch beyond next week's deadline, as the transfer window for Saudi Pro League clubs doesn't shut until mid-September. It's something Klopp has previously bemoaned, stating: "Pretty much the worst thing I think is that the transfer window in Saudi Arabia is open three weeks longer.

"If I am right, I heard something like that, then at least in Europe that's not helpful.

"Uefa or Fifa must find solutions for that. But in the end, at this moment, I don't know exactly what will happen" (via BBC Sport).

And now, it appears Klopp's biggest fears about the Saudi league could be about to hamper his chances of success this season.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m All fees via Sky Sports

What has Rudy Galetti said about Mohamed Salah and Liverpool?

When asked about the latest in regard to Salah's Liverpool future, Italian journalist Galetti admitted the Merseyside-based outfit would consider selling the forward, if the conditions of the deal suited them.

On the proposed transfer, Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “Salah was approached days ago by Al-Ittihad and the club strongly wants the player. The Egyptian appreciates the idea to play in Saudi Arabia.

“But considering the utmost respect for his club, he wants to let Liverpool freely decide about its future.

“At the moment, the position of Klopp is quite adamant, Liverpool on their side are open to letting him go, but the manager doesn't want to let him go, because in these last days of the transfer market session, it is difficult to sign a valid alternative to replace Salah.”

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Liverpool this summer?

While the Salah saga rumbles on in the forefront, Liverpool are working behind the scenes to try and cobble one more deal together before the window shuts.

It's reported by The Daily Mail that Liverpool, along with fierce rivals Manchester United, are chasing after talented midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool have been in contact with the Bayern Munich star's agents, hinting that interest in Gravenberch is genuine.

It would provide Klopp with the versatility he craves in midfield, not least having missed out on two targets earlier this month, when Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia both joined Chelsea instead of the Reds.