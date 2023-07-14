Liverpool have been heavily linked with Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, and Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT what he has heard about the Merseyside club and the player.

The Reds could also face competition from one of their Premier League rivals if they do decide to make a move for the 19-year-old this summer.

Liverpool transfer news — Romeo Lavia

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently informed GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool could offer Southampton cash and players in order to sign Lavia.

According to Romano, the Saints value the Belgian at £50m, which is significantly more than what they paid for him last year.

As per BBC Sport, Southampton signed Lavia from Manchester City for an initial £10.5m fee.

He possesses a lot of quality, with journalist Florian Plettenberg describing him as a "press-resistant" player, making it no surprise that the south coast club want top dollar for the Belgium international.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Romeo Lavia and Liverpool?

Sheth understands that Liverpool are looking at Lavia but has heard that Chelsea are as well.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "The information I have is that Liverpool and Chelsea are both seriously looking at Romeo Lavia from Southampton."

What next for Liverpool?

Liverpool will have to decide whether to make an actual move for Lavia, and they may have to be quick about it given that the former City man has other suitors.

The Reds could make a play for Chelsea's Levi Colwill as well. According to transfer insider Dean Jones, they are interested in the England U21 international as Jurgen Klopp considers adding another centre-back to his squad.

Colwill spent the 2022/23 season at Brighton & Hove Albion, joining the Seagulls on loan. However, with Kalidou Koulibaly departing Stamford Bridge, there could now be room for him in Mauricio Pochettino's team in a potential blow to Liverpool.

On top of central defence and midfield, Liverpool could also strengthen their attack this summer. A report from Foot Mercato claims that the Premier League side appreciate Zenit Saint Petersburg winger Malcom.

Another wide man probably does not need to be a priority for Klopp, though. The German already has Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota as his disposal. Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez can play on the flank, too, so a move for Malcom would be a bit of a surprise.

Going into this transfer window, midfield had to be Liverpool's focus with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner having all reached the end of their contracts. With the early arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, it was quickly addressed and there is still time for another No.6 or No.8 to join.

Lavia is clearly someone that Liverpool like and they may end up going after him. But if they do not or lose out to Chelsea or another club in the race for his signature, it would not be the end of the world following the captures of Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.