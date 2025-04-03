Liverpool are eyeing a summer move to sign Barcelona star Ronald Araujo to replace Virgil Van Dijk, according to Fichajes.net.

The Reds are in a tricky situation heading into the transfer window as captain and talisman Van Dijk is out of contract at the end of the season, and no agreement found between the two parties about an extension to keep him.

That has seen the Anfield club start preparing plans to replace him just in case, and Uruguay international Araujo has emerged as a top target.

Liverpool Want to Sign Araujo

Puyol called him 'one of the best in the world'

Araujo signed a new contract at the Camp Nou in the January transfer window after they convinced him not to join Juventus, but the club's financial situation means they could be tempted to sell if they received a sizeable offer.

According to the report Barcelona value him at around £50m, and Liverpool have identified the 26-year-old as the perfect replacement for their long-time leader should he move on from the Premier League this summer.

Described as "one of the best defenders in the world" by Carles Puyol, the Reds would see his transfer as a statement to the rest of the Premier League too, as they look close to being crowned champions of the Premier League for the first time since 2020.

Ronald Araujo La Liga Statistics 2024/25 Games 5(1) Minutes 328 Goals 1 Tackles (per 90) 1.2 Dribbled past (per 90) 0

Van Dijk has previously admitted that he wants to stay at the club, while it has been reported that he is 'desperate' to sign an extension, but currently there is no agreement between the parties.

Liverpool have already seemingly lost their battle to re-sign Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the right-back set to join Real Madrid when his contract expires this summer, but there is better news about Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian is another who is currently out of contract this summer, but reports now claim that he is very close to signing a new two-year deal at Anfield to extend his stay at the club to ten years.

But while there is no deal with Van Dijk, the search continues for a potential replacement and Araujo is now someone to keep an eye on.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 03/04/2025.