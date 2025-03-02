Liverpool are reportedly among a host of Premier League clubs eyeing a move for talented Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, according to TBR Football.

New boss Arne Slot has enjoyed a spectacular debut season at Anfield thus far, and the Dutch tactician has his men firmly atop the Premier League table with a 13-point gap to second place. They have already topped the initial league phase in the Champions League and have also booked a place in the EFL Cup final too.

The Liverpool top brass are set to reward Slot with new reinforcements this summer, and a move for a promising youth talent in the frame of 21-year-old Camara could be a wise way to ensure the side are prepared to compete for similar success in future seasons.

Liverpool Interested in Monaco Ace Camara

They could face competition from numerous European giants