Liverpool boss Arne Slot could be about to produce his first bit of news in the transfer window after he took over from Jurgen Klopp in the hotseat at the weekend - with reserve goalkeeper Adrian being offered a new contract by the Reds.

Slot has come in to replace the German after a nine-year-spell at the Merseyside helm, and he has big shoes to fill as the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss won every single trophy in his sight to return Liverpool to the glory days after some time out in the wilderness. With Thiago and Joel Matip already departing the club after years of stellar service, there are already some goodbyes taking place ahead of the upcoming campaign. But Adrian may not be following suit, with the keeper - dubbed 'pure class' by Klopp - being offered a new deal to stay at Anfield.

Adrian: Contract News Latest

The Spaniard has been given the chance to stay on Merseyside

The report from Liverpool's Official Club Website states that whilst Matip and Thiago are set to depart the club, a contract offer has been made to sign Adrian, with the Spaniard entering what would be the sixth year of his contract on Merseyside should he take Slot up on his new offer.

Adrian hasn't made a single Premier League appearance since the 2020/21 season, though he did feature in the Community Shield back at the start of the 2022/23 campaign in what remains his most recent outing for the club.

He instantly became a hero at Anfield just a week into his tenure after winning them the UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea. A penalty shoot-out save from Tammy Abraham to prevent the game from going into sudden death gave Liverpool the biggest honour in Europe, and from there he became the club's consistent second-choice shot-stopper behind Alisson Becker with 11 Premier League appearances to start the season.

His stock has fallen in recent years, however; mistakes in their 2019-20 Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid saw Liverpool fail to retain the trophy at Anfield, and with the emergence of Caoimhin Kelleher through the youth ranks, game time has become extremely hard to come by for the former West Ham United man

