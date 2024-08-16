Liverpool are among four Premier League clubs that have been offered the chance to sign Al-Arabi midfielder Marco Verratti, according to HITC.

The Reds, alongside Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal were reportedly contacted by intermediaries suggesting that the former Italy international may be available this summer.

The Paris Saint-Germain legend could potentially be on his way back to Europe, just 12 months after leaving the French capital for the Qatari side Al-Arabi.

According to HITC, Verratti is now considering a move back to Europe, with just one year left on his contract in the Middle East, after joining Al-Arabi for around £39m in 2023.

In addition to the Premier League quartet, clubs in Verratti’s native Italy have also been made aware of his potential availability. The 2011/12 season was the last time the central midfielder played in his home country, at Pescara in Serie B.

The most decorated footballer in PSG history, Verratti made 416 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants before departing in 2023, scoring 11 goals and registering 61 assists.

Verratti ‘Offered’ to Premier League Giants

The 31-year-old’s Qatari career may come to an end

According to HITC, it remains to be seen if any of the four Premier League giants will be keen on exploring a deal for Verratti, who is believed to be earning £575,000 per week in Qatar.

The 31-year-old, who was described as "one of the best midfielders in the world" by Xavi, is understood to be keeping his options open at the moment and is yet to make up his mind about his next career move.

After missing out on Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, Liverpool are reportedly content with their midfield options ahead of the next season.

Marco Verratti Senior Career Stats Club Games Goals Assists Paris Saint-Germain 416 11 61 Pescara 78 2 10 Al-Arabi 22 0 8

According to GMS sources, Arne Slot is now willing to trust his current options in the middle of the park, after Zubimendi turned down a move to Anfield earlier in the window.

Liverpool remain the only Premier League club yet to make a signing this summer – the Reds are going into Slot’s debut campaign with only minor changes to their first-team squad.

Veterans Adrian, Joel Matip, and Thiago Alcantara have left, while goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros has been promoted to the senior squad from the U21s, and Sepp van den Berg has returned from a season-long loan at Mainz.

Mamardashvili ‘Keen’ on Liverpool Switch

Georgian shot-stopper eyed to replace Alisson

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili has given the green light to a summer switch to Liverpool, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Georgian shot-stopper is keen on a move to Anfield this summer and could be brought in as a long-term replacement for Alisson Becker, even though the Brazilian still has a contract until 2027.

Since his arrival at Valencia in 2021, the 23-year-old has emerged as one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe, making exactly 100 appearances in all competitions, including 37 last season, during which he kept 13 clean sheets.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-08-24.