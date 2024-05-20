Highlights Arne Slot has officially replaced Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool's new manager after Klopp's nine-year tenure came to an end.

Klopp and Slot orchestrated a seamless transition, with Klopp praising Slot and involving fans in his farewell.

Slot, who led Feyenoord to a Dutch Cup and Eredivisie title, was chosen to become new boss and will join Liverpool on June 1.

Liverpool have announced the appointment of Arne Slot as their new manager - officially bringing the curtain down on the nine-year spell for Jurgen Klopp, and entering a new era in which fans will hope they can continue to challenge for titles with a three-year deal awarded.

Jurgen Klopp took charge of his final game on Sunday as Liverpool defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers at home. On the same day, Slot also said farewell to Feyenoord, and he confirmed last week that he would be taking over from Klopp at Anfield. After the game against Wolves, Klopp said goodbye to the Liverpool supporters in an emotional speech, and he proceeded to wax lyrical about Slot, chanting his name before the fans joined in. Klopp and Slot decided to take matters into their own hands by strongly suggesting that he would come into the helm - and now the club have officially announced his arrival.

Arne Slot: Liverpool Officially Confirm Appointment

Slot has been one of Europe's most exciting young coaches in recent times

Slot joins from Feyenoord having been at the Rotterdam-based club for three seasons, winning the Dutch Cup and the Eredivisie in his time at De Kuip. Many had tipped Xabi Alonso to come to the Anfield helm, but he turned down that chance to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, where he is just two cup finals away from an entire season unbeaten in just his second season as a manager. Slot was one of Liverpool's next targetes - and the club have brought him in, where he will link up with the Reds on June 1.