Liverpool are expected to make an offer for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, as Arne Slot lines up a replacement for Darwin Nunez, according to the Sun.

Watkins enjoyed an excellent campaign in 2023/24 for Villa, scoring 27 goals across all competitions as the West Midlands side qualified for the Champions League and reached the last four of the UEFA Europa Conference League. This impressive season has prompted interest from Liverpool, who are looking to refresh their squad under new boss Slot.

One area where the Dutchman may want to revamp is up front, with Nunez producing another mixed campaign. Despite his raw talent showing signs of promise, many feel his erraticness in front of goal is too significant a flaw to his game for a side that is trying to compete with the very best. Slot reportedly is a huge admirer of Watkins and has identified him as the man to take the Uruguayan's place in his squad.

Watkins Could Be Difficult To Sign From Villa

The striker signed a new long-term contract in October

While Watkins will likely have many suitors this summer after his exceptional season, Villa will be reticent to allow their star player to move on with Neil Moxley previously telling GIVEMESPORT that he would cost £75m+. The 28-year-old committed his future to the Villans in October, signing a fresh contract until 2028, meaning Unai Emery has little pressure to sell the player.

Even if the Birmingham-based club were willing to sanction a move, they'd likely demand an excessive fee for the England international, which may be outside of Liverpool's budget. Watkins has developed into Villa's talisman in recent years, taking the reins from Jack Grealish after he departed for Man City. His importance to the way Villa play, with his threat in behind and his ability to bring the wide forwards into the game pivotal to Emery's attacking patterns of play, ultimately make him an indispensable cog at Villa Park.

While this importance to his current club will already make a potential deal difficult, the distraction of the European Championships this summer, which Watkins is expected to take part in, could also disrupt any negotiations. Furthermore, Watkins may be determined to lead his side into the Champions League next season, and expressed how happy he was at Villa upon signing his new deal. He said, in autumn last year:

"I feel like this is the best place for me to play my football. I've still got a lot to achieve here."

Of course, the allure of the Anfield spotlight could tempt the striker, but from all his prior quotes, it appears Watkins - described as being "incredible" by BBC pundit Danny Murphy - is content at being the star man for an emerging club.

Watkins vs Nunez 2023/24 Statistical Comparison (Premier League) Player Watkins Nunez Appearances 37 36 Goals 19 11 Assists 13 8 Shots 107 107 Key Passes 45 33

Arne Slot Looking To Rebuild

The new Liverpool boss is considering replacing Nunez

As aforementioned, this report from the Sun suggests that Slot would like to move on from Liverpool's diamond in the rough, Darwin Nunez.

Since arriving from Benfica in 2022 for an initial £64 million, the maverick forward has scored 33 goals in 96 goals. Some praise his elusive movement and ability to cause chaos, but lament his lack of composure and finishing ability in the final third. With links to Barcelona ensuing, Slot may feel this is the perfect opportunity to part ways with Nunez.

There is also speculation regarding the future of Mohamed Salah, so this summer could well be one of drastic change in the Reds' forward line, as Slot looks to imprint his own vision on his new team.

