Liverpool will be ready to tackle the summer transfer window under the guidance of Michael Edwards, and reports in Germany have suggested that Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush could be one of their first signings under the new regime.

Signing an attacker might not appear to be an immediate priority for the Reds, but Jurgen Klopp has built a fantastic squad over the years, meaning most positions are unlikely to be looked at as a major issue. The Merseyside outfit will continue to slowly strengthen in all areas, with Marmoush reportedly a target.

Liverpool Keen on Marmoush Deal

Mohamed Salah Could Play a Part

Liverpool might be leaning on the influence of their experienced forward, Mohamed Salah, to try and convince one of his international teammates to move to Anfield. According to German outlet BILD, the Reds are interested in signing Frankfurt and Egyptian forward Marmoush, with Arsenal also keen on the 25-year-old.

With another club showing an interest, Salah might have a role to play in a potential deal, while Marmoush also shares an agency with current defender Ibrahima Konate. The earlier report suggests that Frankfurt could demand in the region of £42.5m, which would represent a significant profit for the Bundesliga side, considering Marmoush joined the club on a free transfer last summer.

Omar Marmoush v Mohamed Salah - 2023/2024 stats Marmoush Salah Overall rating 7.22 7.43 Goals 10 15 Assists 6 9 Key passes per game 1.4 2.3 Dribbles per game 1.2 0.9 Correct as of 14/03/2024

The Egyptian forward, described as being 'lethal' in front of goal, is enjoying an impressive season, and it's no surprise that clubs are beginning to monitor his progress. Marmoush might not be on the same level as his international colleague, but he's certainly producing some serious numbers this campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Omar Marmoush averages 0.97 goals or assists per 90 minutes in the league this season.

With Salah's contract expiring next summer and interest from Saudi Arabia still rife, it could be a fitting end to his time at Anfield to be replaced by another Egyptian forward. Whether Marmoush could hit the levels that Salah has produced on Merseyside remains to be seen, but it's easy to forget that the 31-year-old wasn't the superstar he is today when he joined from Roma.

Luis Diaz Attracting Interest

Liverpool Want to Keep the Colombian

It's recently been reported that Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, with Kylian Mbappe heading through the exit door in the summer. As a result, the French outfit are scouring the market for a replacement, with the Colombian international being monitored.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Merseyside club have no plans to allow Diaz to depart in the upcoming transfer window. The 27-year-old has become a regular under Klopp, and the Reds want to keep him at Anfield even if PSG step up their interest.

