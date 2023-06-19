Liverpool will sign one more midfielder this summer, with Manu Kone, Khephren Thuram and Gabri Veiga all in talks with the club, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Having already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million, as per BBC Sport, Jurgen Klopp will now set his sights on another central midfielder to bolster his squad.

Liverpool transfer news - Manu Kone, Khephren Thuram and Gabri Veiga

Borussia Monchengladbach's Kouadio 'Manu' Kone has been linked with a move to Anfield, with Aston Villa and Wolves also interested in the 22-year-old according to the Daily Mail. The all-action central midfielder is believed to be valued at around £35 million according to the same source.

Khephren Thuram, who is the son of France legend Lilian Thuram and plays for Ligue 1 side Nice, is also on the radar for Liverpool. The Daily Express believe Thuram (who is also 22) could move for £50 million, although reports that he has already agreed personal terms with the club have been dismissed by The Athletic.

A third name is Celta Vigo's star Gabri Veiga, with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti Telling GMS that the Reds have concrete interest. He reportedly has a release clause of just over £34 million, making him a very attractive prospect for clubs shopping for midfielders.

What has Romano said about Liverpool and Kone, Thuram and Veiga?

Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: "They want to be 100% convinced on the next step they will do in the midfield because after signing Alexis McAllister, it is now really important for them to make sure they find the right player to complete the midfield.

"So all of them [Kone, Veiga and Thuram] are in contact with Liverpool, waiting for them to decide who is the next big target but for sure, at least one more midfielder will arrive."

Who, of the three, would be the best signing for Liverpool?

All three would be really strong additions to the Liverpool team but as things stand, Thuram is probably the most complete midfielder and excels at driving forward with the ball from deep. Veiga would add the biggest goal threat - with 11 La Liga goals to his name this season - but that is arguably what Liverpool need the least given their abundance of forwards.

Kone has a very similar profile to Thuram and would also bring a much-needed dynamism to Klopp's midfield. He is the best ball-winner of the three.