Liverpool have had a tumultuous season.

The Reds were expected to challenge for the Premier League title once again this campaign.

However, Liverpool have failed to live up to expectations as they have struggled badly.

Jurgen Klopp's side won the Community Shield but things only went downhill from there.

They are currently sixth in the Premier League and are in real danger of missing out on next season's Champions League.

The Reds were also knocked out early in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Who will still be at Liverpool beyond the summer?

It's set to be a summer of changes for the Reds.

Amid the club's struggles, The Liverpool Echo have named the players they expect to stay and leave Liverpool this summer.

They believe only 14 Liverpool players are 'guaranteed' to still be at the club by the end of the transfer window. View which players they think Liverpool will retain and those they think will leave below...

Set to stay at Liverpool:

Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Cody Gakpo, Harvey Elliott, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Andy Robertson, Darwin Nunez, Stefan Bajcetic, Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alisson Becker has been Liverpool's standout performer this campaign. He remains one of the world's best goalkeepers and Liverpool can't afford to lose him.

The likes of Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold have not been at their best this season but it'll be a major surprise if they leave.

Liverpool future uncertain:

Joe Gomez, Fabinho, James Milner (out of contract), Curtis Jones, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Calvin Ramsay, Joao Carvalho, Joel Matip

Liverpool's defence has been a big problem this season with Gomez and Matip both struggling for form. The duo could depart this summer.

Fabinho has suffered a massive drop off in form and could depart, while Milner is now 37 and its unknown whether Liverpool will renew his contract.

Jones, Tsimikas, Ramsey and Carvalho have found game-time hard to come by this campaign and could move on, whether it be on loan or a permanent deal.

Likely to leave:

Naby Keita (out of contract), Roberto Firmino (out of contract), Adrian (out of contract), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (out of contract), Arthur (loan expires), Nathaniel Phillips, Caoimhín Kelleher

Keita, Firmino, Adrian and Oxlade-Chamberlain's contracts are running out and it is deemed unlikely that Liverpool renew their deals.

While Phillips and Kelleher could move on in search of first-team football.