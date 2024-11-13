Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush reportedly wants to join Liverpool, with transfer talks between the parties already underway, according to German outlet BILD.

The Egyptian forward has taken the Bundesliga by storm this season, scoring 11 goals in 14 games, a tally matched only by Harry Kane at the start of the campaign.

Clubs across England and Europe have taken notice of Marmoush’s meteoric rise, with Liverpool now linked to a potential £42-50m move for him in 2025.

According to BILD, while Marmoush, labelled 'a top Bundesliga attacker', is considering his future options, a move as early as January is unlikely – he is said to be content in Frankfurt at the moment and aims to compete for silverware with the club this season.

The 'elite' 25-year-old’s performances have propelled Frankfurt to third in the Bundesliga standings and fourth in the Europa League, where they remain unbeaten in four games this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marmoush has scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists in 16 appearances for Frankfurt across all competitions this season.

Other English clubs are also reportedly interested in Marmoush, but Liverpool are his dream destination for now, with initial talks having already taken place regarding a move next year.

It remains to be seen if the Reds will bring in any reinforcements as early as January, following a superb start to the season under Arne Slot.

Liverpool are flying both in the Premier League and the Champions League, and went into the November international break following a convincing 2-0 win over Aston Villa at the weekend.

The Merseysiders currently sit five points clear of reigning champions Manchester City and nine points ahead of title chasers Arsenal, with just 11 top-flight games played.

Slot made only one permanent signing in his first transfer window at Anfield, bringing in former Juventus forward Federico Chiesa, while goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to join the club next summer after returning to Valencia for another season.

Omar Marmoush's Eintracht Frankfurt Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 10 Goals 11 Assists 7 Expected goals 5.5 Expected assisted goals 4.9 Minutes played 833

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-11-24.