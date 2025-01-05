Liverpool boss, Arne Slot, reportedly does not consider talented Scotland international, Ben Doak, as part of his plans for the club, and the player has been available for transfer this January as a result, reveals Rousing the Kop.

It follows after Crystal Palace first registered an interest in the forward last month, with Oliver Glasner keen to bolster in attack with youth talent. As per the recent report, the Eagles reportedly had an initial bid rejected by Liverpool, and Ipswich Town also joined the race, though their approach was knocked back as well. Regardless, despite the Reds' firm price demands, they still remain open to parting ways with Doak this winter.

Liverpool 'Open to a January Sale' for Talented Forward Doak

The 19-year-old has suitors in the Premier League

Doak has spent the first-half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan with Middlesborough in the EFL Championship, and he has impressed thus far with his performances. Previously described as "special" by Jurgen Klopp, he looks to be on the right track with his development, having registered eight goal contributions in 21 outings for Boro.

Ben Doak's 2024/25 EFL Championship statistics Games 21 Minutes played 1,518 Goals 2 Assists 6 Key passes per game 2.0 Successful dribbles per game 1.6

It was previously revealed exclusively by GIVEMESPORT that, although Liverpool had an option to recall their player mid-way through the season, they would instead let the Scotsman continue at the Riverside stadium, before being granted an opportunity to impress in the first-team next season.

However, with Premier League clubs now making purported approaches for Doak, and with Slot admitting that he doesn't see the winger as part of his long-term squad, Liverpool may look to organize a sale this month instead. Reports indicate the Merseyside outfit could be holding out for bids in the region of £30 million to progress negotiations.

Meanwhile, Middlesborough will be hoping to keep hold of their Liverpool youth academy graduate for the remainder of the season. As it stands, their chances of sealing a permanent transfer are minimal, though their fortunes could change if they are able to secure promotion to the top-flight by the end of the term.

Statistics courtesy of SofaScore.com - Correct as of 04/01/2025