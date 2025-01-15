Summary Liverpool aim to bolster their attacking options by pursuing Stefanos Tzimas, a promising Greek forward.

Tzimas excels at finishing inside the box and is also skilled at dribbling and driving play forward.

With impressive stats in the second tier of German football, Tzimas stands out as a complete forward.

Liverpool have enjoyed a successful season so far, sitting top of the Premier League and Champions League tables. This is despite the fact they only signed two players in the summer transfer window. Federico Chiesa has struggled to gain consistent minutes due to injuries, and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is spending the season on loan at Valencia.

The Reds' new-look hierarchy off-the pitch includes Michael Edwards, Julian Ward and sporting director Richard Hughes. While they have not changed the squad much so far, it is expected that they will look to sell at least one of the current forwards, most likely Darwin Nunez. As a result, Liverpool are looking at new strikers to buy in the next couple of windows, including the 19-year-old Stefanos Tzimas. Take a closer look at the career of the Greek striker, who could be making the switch to Anfield this year.

Related 12 Youngest Players in Liverpool History (Ranked) Some great players have made their Liverpool debuts through the years. Here is a list of the youngest of them.

Career

Tzimas was born on 6th January 2006 and is one of the biggest emerging talents in Greek football. He joined PAOK in 2013, when he was seven. Nine years later, he made 10 appearances for PAOK B, scoring seven goals in 10 matches, earning him a place in the senior squad. In the 2023/24 campaign, Tzimas made 20 appearances in all competitions for the first-team, scoring five and assisting one as Razvan Lucescu's side won the Greek Super League title.

In the summer of 2024, Tzimas joined 1. FC Nurnberg on a season-long loan deal. So far this season, he has scored eight goals and registered two assists in 14 league matches. The German club have an €18m (£15.1m) buy option for the 19-year-old, which they intend to exercise before selling him on in the summer. Other Premier League clubs such as Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa have expressed interest in the young striker, but Liverpool have started talks in the last few days, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Stefanos Tzimas Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists PAOK U19 11 5 0 PAOK B 10 7 3 PAOK 30 5 1 1.FC Nurnberg 15 8 2

Position and Style of Play

With uncertainty around the futures of both Nunez and Jota, Tzimas has emerged as a leading figure for Liverpool to bolster their attacking options. At 6ft1, the Greek striker has the physical traits to play as a lone striker in a 4-3-3 shape, or as part of a front two. His strengths lie in his finishing, especially inside the box.

In 2. Bundesliga this season, Tzimas has taken 41 shots, with 36 coming inside the box. He looks to get the ball quickly onto his favoured right foot and take powerful shots from central positions. Compared to other strikers in the second division of German football, Tzimas ranks in the top eight percentile for goals per 90 at 0.78. As well as this, he has 3.97 shots per 90, which is in the top six percentile.

The 19-year-old isn't just a clinical finisher in the box, though. He is also an impressive dribbler with the ability to carry the ball up the pitch effectively. He has 3.09 progressive carries per 90, which is in the top one percentile for strikers in the 'Men's Next 14 Competitions' on FBref, which includes the Championship, Dutch Eredivisie, Brazilian Serie A and Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Tzimas is also in the top one percentile for successful take-ons with 2.03 per 90, highlighting his prowess at taking the ball past opposition defenders and driving his team up the pitch from deep areas. Ultimately, the 19-year-old is a modern, energetic forward who is an impressive finisher and effective dribbler.

Related Liverpool's Dream 11 After January if Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Signs Looks Unstoppable Despite sitting atop of the Premier League table, Arne Slot and his entourage are looking to make some signings in the January transfer window.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, FotMob and FBref - Correct as of 14/01/25.