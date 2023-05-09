Liverpool defender Joe Gomez could force himself into Jürgen Klopp's side, believes journalist Dean Jones.

While Jones says the Reds are looking at right-back options in the transfer market, he thinks the 25-year-old has the potential to be an important player in that position for his team.

Liverpool news — Joe Gomez

Gomez was recently linked with a move to Newcastle United, with football agent Haydn Dodge telling CaughtOffside that the Magpies are long-time admirers of the England international.

However, with Trent Alexander-Arnold's future potentially in midfield, with the 24-year-old currently playing in a hybrid role that sees him drift into the middle, Klopp may soon find more use for Gomez.

The former Charlton Athletic man, who's on an £85,000-a-week contract at Anfield, according to Spotrac, can also be deployed in central defence, so he's obviously quite a useful footballer to have around.

He joined Liverpool from the Addicks in a £3.5m deal eight years ago, as per BBC Sport.

What has Dean Jones said about Joe Gomez and Liverpool?

Jones believes Gomez could become a key figure for Liverpool one day.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "Joe Gomez is still a player that definitely has the potential to be an important player for Liverpool in that [right] side of the defence. They're definitely looking at options in the transfer market, but also Joe Gomez could push himself into the side more often."

Could Joe Gomez save Liverpool millions this summer?

Possibly. With Gomez able to play at right-back, they don't necessarily have to go out and spend money on a new player.

He's someone who Klopp clearly rates as well despite his failure to feature in any of his side's last seven league games (via Transfermarkt). "He is a sensational footballer," the German told Liverpool's official website back in 2020.

Ultimately, a lot may depend on what Klopp's long-term plans for Alexander-Arnold are. If he sees his future in midfield, then perhaps there'll be room for Gomez to get more opportunities at Anfield. If not, then Gomez's game time will probably continue to be limited.

Klopp won't be too concerned with the right-back position right now, though. The biggest issue he has at present is the Reds' midfield.

The likes of James Milner and Naby Keita are out of contract at the end of the season, so that's one area that'll need to be addressed in the summer transfer window.

According to The Guardian, Brighton & Hove Albion have already reached an agreement with the former England international over a move to the Amex Stadium.