Highlights Liverpool are on the verge of signing Wataru Endo - a 30-year-old defensive midfielder for Stuttgart

He's set to become Jurgen Klopp's fifth signing aged 30 or older

It deviates from Klopp's usual model of targeting young players that can improve - but does history suggest Endo could still be a shrewd signing?

After Liverpool failed to land both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, Jurgen Klopp and the Reds were forced to look elsewhere for their urgent central defensive midfield reinforcements. Step-forward, Japan international, 30-year-old, Wataru Endo of Stuttgart.

The 5'10 midfielder, who can also slot in at centre-back when required, certainly seems like a choice that is rather left field, but one who has the credentials to shore up the middle of the park for Klopp, and has been tipped for a £15 million move to Merseyside.

By no means a player in the typical age bracket for the Jurgen Klopp demographic of young, talented, and with plenty of potential, the acquisition of the seasoned pro begs the question: who else have signed for Liverpool aged 30 or over and how did the Anfield move pan out for them? Let’s take a look at the last 10…

All statistics included are according to Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

10 Sotoris Kyriakos - 2009/10

Another peculiar signing made by Liverpool was Sotoris Kyriakos. The Greek international signed for the Reds at the age of 30 on a £2 million deal from AEK Athens. The central defender featured for Liverpool 49 times over a two-year spell, before being shipped off to Wolfsburg, followed by a loan move to Sunderland and then calling it quits in 2014.

9 Christian Poulsen - 2010/11

The 30-year-old, blonde-haired Dane secured a move to Liverpool in 2010 to the tune of £4.5 million from Juventus. Christian Poulsen arrived with solid pedigree, having won the likes of the UEFA Cup, Eredivise, the Copa Del Rey, and even the Danish Football Player of the Year Award.

The Denmark international turned out for Liverpool on 21 occasions during the 2010/11 campaign, but never really made a lasting impact during a short-lived stint. Moving on a year later to Ligue 1 side, Evian, followed by moves to Ajax and FC Copenhagen, the defensive midfielder would subsequently turn his hand to coaching roles, becoming Ajax’s assistant manager in 2019, and is now serving as the Denmark national side’s assistant.

8 Doni - 2011/12

This article is not only a representation of Liverpool’s most recent over-30s signings, but also a testament to just how well-travelled second-choice goalkeepers really are. Brazilian net-minder Doni was brought in during the 2011 summer window from Roma having spent six years with the Serie A side. Aged 31 when he arrived at Melwood, the player would last a year in the Premier League, making four appearances, before heading back to the more tropical climate of Brazil with Botafogo and retiring in 2013.

7 Craig Bellamy - 2011/12

Craig Bellamy was a born goalscorer, and had a glittering track record, with Liverpool being one of his former employees earlier in his career. Leaving the Redmen in 2007, the left-winger would make his Anfield return four years later on a free transfer aged 32 from Manchester City after falling out-of-favour at the Etihad due to a fall-out with Roberto Mancini.

Featuring in 37 games for Liverpool throughout the 2011/12 season, Bellamy still had his scoring boots on, finding the net on 9 instances. A brief loan stint at Cardiff City was on the menu the following season before retirement came calling in 2014. Currently, Vincent Kompany’s assistant at Burnley, the Wales international may well be eyeing a move into management

6 Kolo Toure - 2013/14

A key member of Arsene Wenger’s invincible side, Kolo Touré isn’t even the most famous Touré out there, with brother, Yaya beating him convincingly to that claim. That said, the Ivorian enjoyed a brilliant professional career, and despite being on the descent ability-wise, joined Liverpool in 2013 on a free transfer from Manchester City.

The centre-back spent three years at Anfield before heading for Celtic, reuniting with Brendan Rodgers. Hanging up his boots in 2017, Touré became a first-team coach under Rodgers at Leicester, before making the bold transition into football management, joining financially hamstrung Wigan Athletic, a job he’d last just two months in.

5 Rickie Lambert - 2014/15

There was poetic serendipity to Rickie Lambert’s transfer to Liverpool. The born and bred Scouser had been a lifelong Liverpool fan, so earning his dream move when that prospect seemed a distant dream was a moment the player will undoubtedly cherish forever. Having played in the lower leagues for most of his career, Lambert really kicked on at Southampton, carrying that form through the leagues, and continuing in the same vein in the Premier League.

Receiving his first-ever England call-up, followed by being named in Roy Hodgson’s 2014 World Cup squad, Lambert was courted by the Reds, joining the Anfield Road side for £4 million. While his year back in his native Merseyside didn’t return too much in the way of goals, Lambert wasn’t done there, moving to West Brom and then Cardiff, where he retired.

4 Ragnar Klavan - 2016/17

Ragnar Klavan was an anomalous signing under Jurgen Klopp, whose transfer strategy has been focused around recruiting young to mid-20s stars with plenty of room for growth. At 30, centre-half Ragnar Klavan joined from FC Augsburg for £4.2 million. After spending two years at Liverpool, the Estonian international moved to Serie A side, Cagliari followed by switches to Estonian league sides, Paide and Kalev respectively.

Still playing at 37 years old, the imposing centre-back sits fifth on Estonia’s list of all-time appearance-makers. Earlier this year, Klavan made an unlikely cameo on Eurovision, as Estonia’s jury announcer, with the competition being held in Liverpool.

3 Alexander Manninger - 2016/17

In-keeping with Liverpool’s theme of recruiting old-timers from Germany, and more specifically, FC Augsburg, Klopp, and co. brought in 39-year-old Austrian goalkeeper, Alexander Manninger in 2016. The veteran shot-stopper made his professional swansong in 1995, and during a career spanning over two decades, the player would make no more than 320 appearances, spending most of his professional tenure as a second-choice bench-warmer, making on average 14 appearances a season.

The player was signed by Liverpool as cover for then-goalkeepers, Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet, and never actually played for the club. Retiring in 2017, the Austria international is now a highly-regarded face in the world of Real Estate.

2 Adrian - 2019/20

The Spanish shot-stopper joined Liverpool on a free transfer from West Ham in 2019 aged 32, having been in East London for six years.

Originally brought in as a replacement for Simon Mignolet, the 'keeper has sunk further down the pecking order and has regularly been employed as a third-choice goalkeeper, behind Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher. The shot-stopper has played 26 times over four years with the club, with many of his appearances coming in cup competitions and as injury cover. Now 36, the player remains a firm fixture at Anfield and is evidently a well-liked member of the squad.

1 Andy Lonergan - 2019/20

Surprise, surprise… another substitute goalkeeper. Andy Lonergan has built a career out of warming up at half-time and rarely getting on to the pitch. He joined Liverpool from Middlesbrough on a free transfer in 2019 aged 35, with the intention of doing exactly what he had done the preceding 15 years of his career; be a squad player.

Brought in as a result of goalkeeping injury crisis during a pre-season tour of the United States, Lonergan would spend a year on Merseyside, making a grand total of zero appearances. He has since gone on to do exactly the same at West Brom and Everton, throwing an appearance in there at Stoke for good measure.