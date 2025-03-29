Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are exploring acquiring a 51 percent stake in Málaga CF through current Qatari majority owner Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Abdullah Al Ahmed Al-Thani, GIVEMESPORT understands.

FSG face competition from Paris Saint-Germain owners Qatar Sports Investment (QSI), who are also looking buy Al-Thani's 51 percent along with the 49 percent stake owned by Spanish hotel and real estate group BlueBay.

Any takeover is complicated by the fact the Segunda División side are currently in administration and under judicial control. QSI has an excellent relationship with Al-Thani, but any sale must involve Malaga's court-appointed officials, or wait for judicial control to end.

FSG Eyeing Multi-Club Ownership

Talks are not advanced

No party is currently in exclusivity, but QSI are undertaking due diligence, which will inform their final valuation of the club. GIVEMESPORT understands Malaga could be valued as high as €100m (£83.6m), although this number is not yet set in stone. It is not guaranteed to be the price paid if QSI succeed, since that number is based on Malaga's potential to return to LaLiga, and they currently sit 15th in the table.

Both FSG and QSI believe they can help rebuild the club and ultimately restore it to European glory. Malaga reached the 2012/13 Champions League quarter-finals but by 2018 were relegated from La Liga.

Part of the attraction of Malaga to both QSI and FSG is the club’s rich history and their 30,000-capacity La Rosaleda stadium, which will be a host venue for the 2030 World Cup. QSI also believe the club's Academy has huge potential.

GIVEMESPORT Key statistics: Malaga have only ever won one major trophy in their history, lifting the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2002.

QSI have been on-off linked with purchasing Malaga since February 2020 when Al-Thani was removed as president by a Spanish regional court following a series of charges including the alleged misappropriation of funds.

FSG's interest is more recent, and comes off the back of a 2024 approach to buy fourth-tier French club Girondins de Bordeaux, who suffered a double relegation last summer after declaring bankruptcy.

A delegation from FSG visited Malaga’s facilities in February to first evaluate its potential. FSG want to add another club with strong football traditions and growth potential, and are currently assessing multiple options, conducting due diligence and making site visits. FSG have also looked at Levante, Elche, Espanyol, Getafe, and Valladolid.

FSG's CEO of Football Michael Edwards is leading the process to find a new team. FSG want a standalone project rather than solely a 'feeder' club for Liverpool. That's why they are prioritising potential options with strong histories, fan bases and infrastructure.

In contrast, QSI have previously preferred minority investment, buying 21.67% percent stake in Portuguese club Braga in October 2023, but their current focus is on owning all of Malaga.

Could FSG and QSI both take a stake in Malaga?

FSG would prefer solo purchase

The approaches to Malaga from FSG and QSI are currently independent. However, the two groups are viewed as aligned in their strategic vision. There have been no talks or even contact between the parties about a joint venture.

FSG are more inclined to act solo at this stage. However, QSI are keeping all options on the table. If they don't proceed with a 100 percent purchase, a majority or minority stake aren't entirely ruled out, and won't be until due dillegence is completed.

QSI already works with several American investors, including sports investment firm Arctos, who own 12.5% of PSG. And, separately, Qatar Investment Authority, who have PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi as a board member, hold a five percent stake in NBA franchise Washington Wizards.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: FSG - John Henry and Tom Werner - are the ninth-richest ownership group in the Premier League currently.

Although it appears QSI and FSG are going head-to-head at the moment for a controlling stake in Malaga, it is not impossible that they both end up with a stake.

And sources state suggestions QSI are already close to finalising a 100 percent purchase, thus ruling out any FSG involvement, are wide of the mark and negotiations are not as advanced as portrayed yet. Naturally, there is some optimism from QSI they can acquire some or all of Malaga, especially given their relationship with Al-Thani, but negotiations are not at a done deal stage just yet.

QSI's aim is to attempt to move forward with a purchase as soon as possible, but no specific timescale for acquisition is yet clear due to the legal challenges surrounding the sale process, which is now further complicated by FSG's interest.

