PSG defeated Liverpool 4-1 on penalties to progress through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The French side secured their spot thanks to an early goal from Ousmane Dembélé before winning on penalties, recovering from a smash and grab defeat in the first leg.

The opening ten minutes saw Liverpool dictate early proceedings with two standout chances from the man of the moment, Mohamed Salah. Salah's first attempt took a deflection from Nuno Mendes, but his second shot went wide of the far post.

Moments later PSG produced a magical counter against the run of play from their frontman, Dembélé. He slotted the ball home to not only take the lead, but level up the score on aggregate.

Liverpool almost responded immediately to draw level, but Gianluigi Donnarumma completed impressive saves from Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate attempts.

The fast tempo of this encounter as both sides had an additional chance to score before the end of the first half. PSG arguably had the stronger chance from left-winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but the Georgian international's clear-cut effort deflected off Ryan Gravenberch's foot, who reacted incredibly to get it out of play.

The Anfield faithful nearly saw Trent Alexander Arnold score an important leveler as the hometown hero had two chances. The first arrived from outside the box, which went straight into the keeper's arms and the second attempt hit the woodwork. However, it was later concluded that neither shot counted due to a delayed offside decision.

Diaz made a hash of an easy, clear-cut conversion on goal after Salah laid off the ball directly into his path. The Columbian star chose to cut inside the defender who had time to recover and clear the ball, resulting in Diaz getting a shot away.

PSG's back four was rock solid from Liverpool's consistent pressing, but the momentum ended on 70 minutes as Alexander-Arnold was forced off early due to what seemed to be a minor injury.

Donnarumma forced a late corner from a late Diaz attempt but no half chance arrived as a result. As Liverpool upped the ante throughout the half, displaying impressive energy on both sides of the pitch, PSG's standout chance in the second half arrived in the 87th minute through Kvaratskhelia's attempt that skied over the bar.

This matchup went to extra-time as neither team was able to seal the all-important goal, but substitution Desire Doue came inches away from posting the second goal for the French side. There wasn't enough curl in his attempt to slot the ball into the bottom corner.

By this point in the match, it was evident that all the players on both teams had tired legs. There were few standout chances as time went on, but PSG's Dembele nearly doubled his tally following a layoff pass which was pushed out of play by Alisson.

Penalties followed and PSG booked their place in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool Statistic Paris SG 45% Possession (%) 55% 19 Shots (Total) 21 3 Shots on Target 8 12 Corners 6 3 Saves 8 1 Yellow Cards 1 0 Red Cards 0

Match Highlights

Liverpool Player Ratings

GK: Alisson - 7/10

Despite conceding that goal early on, Alisson was as reliable as ever in goal.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7/10

Alexander-Arnold was a good watch both defensively and in attack. He was a key player for Liverpool in this game and was very unlucky not to score at the start of the second half.

CB: Ibrahima Konate - 5/10

Was responsible for PSG's early goal, and struggled on the night. Came off with an injury.

CB: Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

His towering presence made life hard for the PSG attack.

LB: Andy Robertson - 6.5/10

Robertson had a quieter game than usual, but he did deliver some creative passes as expected.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch - 7/10

Gravenberch's block from a key PSG chance in the first half was his standout moment.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister - 7.5/10

Mac Allister was a key player for Liverpool this evening, displaying an impressive work rate throughout.

RW: Mohamed Salah - 7.5/10

Salah's impressive creativity was on display once again, but he was unfortunate not to translate his chances into more goals and assists.

CAM: Dominik Szoboszlai - 6.5/10

Despite being in good form, Szoboszlai had the quieter game of the midfield trio.

LW: Luis Diaz - 6.5/10

Had a few key chances but wasn't able to convert any of them.

ST: Diogo Jota - 6.5/10

Jota had the quieter game compared to the other attacking players, hence why he was the first substitution for Liverpool.

SUB: Cody Gakpo - 6/10

Did well as he helped the team see the game out.

SUB: Darwin Nunez - 5.5/10

Was the first player to come on but didn't really make an impact. Missed a key penalty.

SUB: Curtis Jones - 6/10

Missed a key penalty.

SUB: Harvey Elliott - 6/10

Looked bright enough in his 30-minute cameo.

SUB: Jarell Quansah - 6/10

Did fine as he helped the team see the game out.

SUB: Endo - 6/10

Didn't make any big impact.

Paris SG Player Ratings

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma - 8.5/10

Conceded no goals all game and saved multiple penalties in the shootout. Was great from corners too.

RB: Achrraf Hakimi - 6.5/10

A relatively quiet game for Hakimi.

CB: Marquinhos - 6.5/10

Marquinhos made an impact, but his yellow card put him under threat of a potential red card throughout most of the second half.

CB: Willian Pacho - 6.5/10

Pacho made some important defensive moves, the better of the two centre-backs in this one.

LB: Nuno Mendes - 7/10

Mendes was the best defender on the pitch for PSG all game, a good all-round performance.

RCM: Joao Neves - 6.5/10

It wasn't his best game, but he did an adequate job as right centre-midfielder.

CM: Vitinha - 7/10

The standout midfielder in this one, was an engine in PSG's midfield.

LCM: Fabian Ruiz - 6.5/10

Ruiz wasn't as effective on the left flank in this game.

RW: Bradley Barcola - 6/10

Barcola had a quiet game and that was shown by him playing only 67 minutes in this game.

ST: Ousmane Dembele - 7.5/10

Dembele's instant impact saw the opener.

LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - 7/10

A decent performance from Kvaratskhelia, who had a few chances but was unlucky to convert any of them.

SUB: Desire Doue - 6/10

Was fine off the bench.

SUB: Lucas Beraldo - 6/10

Couldn't change the game.

SUB: Warren Zaire-Emery - 6/10

Got a decent run out but didn't do much.

SUB: Goncalo Ramos - N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

Man of the Match

Ousame Dembele

Ousame Dembele's goal made the difference in this game. He scored the only goal of the game and scored his penalty kick too, showcasing his immense quality in Anfield.

He was able to produce the goods when an opportunity presented itself, ensuring PSG's performances from the two legs resulted in a deserved victory to progress further in the competition.