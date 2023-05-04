Liverpool made it five Premier League wins in a row on Wednesday evening.

However, their latest victory was secured courtesy of a rather controversial penalty call, with the resulting spot kick scored by the in-form Mohamed Salah.

In the first half against Fulham at Anfileld, former West Ham United defender Issa Diop was accused of tripping Darwin Nunez inside the penalty area.

At first glance, it looked a foul - but the replays showed there was barely any contact whatsoever, certainly not enough to send Nunez tumbling to the ground.

Yeah, that's not a penalty. Although, you can understand why referee Stuart Atwell initially gave it.

As such, VAR should have done the job it is required to do and stepped in to correct the mistake.

Atwell should have been sent over to the pitch-side monitor to review the call and if he had been asked to do, he would have overturned it.

But guess what? Those operating VAR in Stockley Park decided it wasn't the course of action to take.

Now you may be thinking; how do we know Atwell would have corrected his decision? Well, because the referee admitted to Fulham players in the second half that it wasn't a penalty.

According to Tom Cairney anyway...

The midfielder said, per Fulham's official website: “I thought we played very well at times, but to lose to a penalty that wasn’t a penalty is always a kick in the you-know-whats.

“At the time, I wasn’t sure [if it was a penalty]. The ref made a decision, I thought he’d seen contact. I asked him on the pitch, ‘please just make sure they check it.’

“He said they checked it, but he said second half to one of our players that it wasn’t a penalty, so it’s frustrating because it goes to other people to make the correct decision.

“Issa Diop hasn’t touched him, Nunez has taken another step and then gone over, and then you lose to something like that at Anfield which is frustrating when we’re trying to climb as high as we can.”

Yeah, Cairney wasn't overly happy, which is more than understandable - especially given Fulham probably deserved a draw.

They had as many shots on target as Liverpool (3), despite the fact they were without so many key players, including Aleksandar Mitrovic, Andreas Pereira and Tim Ream.