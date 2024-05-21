Highlights Pep Lijnders is willing to bring Conor Bradley to Salzburg after working with him at Liverpool.

Bradley's game time has been limited at Liverpool behind Trent Alexander-Arnold.

A potential loan move could benefit Bradley's progress.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders, who is set to leave the club this summer to join Red Bull Salzburg, has now admitted that he would happily take young defender Conor Bradley with him to the Austrian club.

Bradley has enjoyed an impressive rise to fame under Jurgen Klopp, deputising in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back at times during the 2023/2024 campaign. With Alexander-Arnold returning to action later in the season, Bradley's game time has been limited, and he's likely to continue to struggle to displace the England international in the starting XI.

The Northern Ireland defender doesn't appear to be in a rush to leave the club, but a temporary departure could be beneficial to his development, and Lijnders has admitted he'd happily take Bradley with him to Austria.

Bradley Can Follow Lijnders to Salzburg

The Liverpool defender might need game-time

Speaking to Redmen TV after his exit from Liverpool - the Reds have confirmed that he will be joining Salzburg - Lijnders has spoken about some of the youngsters at Anfield. Bradley's name was mentioned, with the German coach admitting that he would happily take him to his new club...

"I believed really in Conor Bradley, and Jarell [Quansah] and Caoimhin Kelleher, and Harvey Elliot, and Curtis [Jones]. But Conor, what is he doing here? Conor Bradley? What did he do? We have a new right defender, you don't need to buy anyone. He can come to Salzburg immediately by the way."

Whether an exit, even on loan, would be of interest to Liverpool remains to be seen, but there's certainly an argument to suggest that he will struggle for minutes while Alexander-Arnold is still at the club. If it wasn't for an injury to Liverpool's main right-back, we might not have seen Bradley emerge last season.

Bradley, described as an 'incredible' talent by Andy Robertson, will likely be Arne Slot's second-choice option on the right-hand side of defence next term, but he will be hoping to continue knocking on the door for a starting role. Alexander-Arnold has featured in midfield at times during his Liverpool career, so there might be a situation where the full-back duo feature in the same XI.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conor Bradley provided four goals and assists in the Premier League during the 2023/2024 season from just 10 starts.

Liverpool Scouting Johan Bakayoko

He could be a Salah replacement

According to Dutch reporter Rik Elfrink, Liverpool sent scouts to watch PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko in April, in a game where the young forward scored and provided an assist. With Mohamed Salah's future uncertain due to his contract expiring next summer, the Reds could be looking for a long-term replacement.

Although Salah may remain with Liverpool heading into the 2024/2025 season, at the age of 31 and his deal running down, the Reds may be planning ahead. Bakayoko is a similar profile, being a left-footed right-sided attacker, and he has bags of potential.

