Highlights Alisson Becker, not the frontline players, is the unsung hero of Liverpool's success under Jurgen Klopp's reign.

Pep Ljinders emphasises Alisson's crucial role in winning trophies, praising his talent and reliability over the years.

Alisson's impact on Liverpool is evident with seven trophies won since his arrival, revolutionising how clubs view goalkeepers.

As the Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool finally reaches its conclusion, people can now look back and enjoy the success that he has brought back to Liverpool. After delivering two League Cups, an FA Cup, Premier League, and Champions League title, it is safe to say it has been a successful tenure.

When looking back at these achievements, there are also plenty of players who have been vital to the club's success. Mohamed Salah's 211 goals in 349 appearances, Virgil Van Dijk's unbelievable defensive performances, and the stellar full-back partnership of Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold – which has produced assist after assist. These are all easy to look back on and see how important they were to this success. However, there are a few players who go unnoticed.

Pep Ljinders has been a fundamental part of Klopp's backroom staff during his time at Liverpool, being at Liverpool since his arrival bar a short stint in 2018 where he became manager of NEC Nijmegen in the Netherlands.

When asked about the reasons for the success of Liverpool under his and Klopp's reign, Ljinders answered very differently to most fans and pundits. He spoke to The Redmen TV as he said:

'"Ali [Alisson] is the one who made everything possible. Without this guy, no chance. You need a good, good goalkeeper to win trophies."

Alisson Becker at Liverpool (2018-2024) Stats Games Played 263 Clean Sheets 86 Average Goals Conceded p.g. 0.9 Saves Per Game 2.4

Ljinders Rates Alisson so Highly

Goalkeeper vital to Liverpool's success

Alisson Becker has been considered as one of the best goalkeepers in the world for a large proportion of his time at Liverpool. He came in as the starting goalkeeper and six years later, he has not even come close to losing that spot.

Ljinders spoke very highly about Alisson. Many people may underestimate the importance of having a good goalkeeper when you want to achieve success due to the players who steal the headlines when these teams win the major trophies.

Alisson has been one of the most reliable and talented goalkeepers we have seen in the Premier League era. He joined the club in 2018 for a massive fee of £53 million. With this price tag, it was going to take a lot for the Brazilian to impress the Reds in order to justify his cost.

Justify it he did, as his signing helped revolutionise the way clubs in the Premier League and beyond now view goalkeepers. With seven trophies won and being awarded the Lev Yashin award in 2019 which made him the best goalkeeper in the world at the time, it is safe to say Liverpool got their money's worth with Allison.

Ljinders' comments prove that the best coaches understand how having a top goalkeeper is imperative to winning trophies. Although good players all around the pitch are equally as important, you can only have one goalkeeper on the pitch at any given time, and their impact on a team is unmeasurable.

Related The Most Important Player at Every Premier League Club Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk don't make the cut as Liverpool's most important player.

Alisson Deserves his Plaudits

Before he signed, Liverpool had not won any major honours since 2012

Alisson often goes unnoticed when people discuss the best players in the Klopp and Ljinders era, with players such as Salah, Mane, and Van Djik typically taking all the praise. However, it is ignorant to ignore the true impact the 31-year-old has had during his tenure at Anfield.

Since his signing, many clubs across the Premier League have followed suit in investing in goalkeepers – in part, due to Alisson's achievements. Mikel Arteta's willingness to discard the perfectly good Aaron Ramsdale and bring in upgrade David Raya outlines how important top-level managers now view the position.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since Alisson's arrival, Liverpool have won seven honours, including six major honours. Prior to him joining the club, Liverpool had not won any major honour since 2012 (League Cup) and had not won a Premier League title since 1990. They also had not won a Champions League since 2005 in Istanbul.

People may debate this, with some arguing that a good striker or fantastic defender is more important to a team that wants to win trophies. Although they are extremely important, Ljinders was adamant that without a goalkeeper of Alisson's talent, the Reds would not been as successful as they were.

As one of the greatest-ever Brazilians to ever grace the Premier League – alongside fellow Liverpool teammates of the past Roberto Firmino and Fabinho – it's good to see Alisson get his flowers.

Data via Transfermarkt (as of 23/05/24).