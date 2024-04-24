Highlights Feyenoord's Arne Slot has emerged as a prime contender for the Liverpool manager job.

PSV's Peter Bosz remains unlinked to the Liverpool role despite leading Eredivisie.

Bosz has now spoken to the media about Slot's links to Liverpool.

Liverpool are working behind the scenes to appoint a new manager at Anfield, and PSV Eindhoven coach Peter Bosz has now been asked why he's not being linked with the job, despite Feyenoord's Arne Slot being a strong contender.

It's understood that Feyenoord manager Slot is now a leading contender for the soon-to-be vacant role at Anfield, with Liverpool entering negotiations with the Dutch club. The 45-year-old has done an impressive job during his tenure, but they currently find themselves nine points behind PSV who occupy first place in the Eredivisie.

PSV, managed by Bosz, look set to lift the Dutch title this season, and it might come as a surprise that the 60-year-old coach hasn't been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Peter Bosz Asked About Liverpool Job

He laughed off the question

Bosz was asked about the prospect of Liverpool appointing Slot in his press conference on Wednesday, and a journalist from ESPN questioned why he hadn't been linked with the job, despite being nine points above Feyenoord...

“It would be fantastic for Arne. Liverpool is of course a big club, if it all works out and it would, then that would be great for him. He is more than welcome.”

He was then asked whether he expected the Merseyside club to make an approach for him considering PSV's league position this season...

“That didn’t happen, did it? I’m having a great time here, so just let me sit here."

Bosz has managed some of the biggest clubs around Europe during his career, taking charge of Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, and Ajax. He's yet to ply his trade in the Premier League, but it would be interesting to see whether he'd been on a move to England.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit for Slot and things are now moving fast. The Reds appear set on convincing the Feyenoord boss to make the move to Anfield, but they will have to negotiate a fair price with the Dutch outfit. It's understood that it could cost around £8.6m to prise Slot away from the Eredivisie side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Peter Bosz has averaged 2.70 points per game in the Eredivisie this season with PSV Eindhoven.

Related Liverpool's First Offer for Arne Slot 'Will be Rejected' Liverpool's first offer to bring Feyenoord boss Arne Slot to the club is set to be turned down.

Slot Ready to Move Family to Liverpool

The Feyenoord manager is looking at houses

According to Dutch outlet 1908, Slot is already looking at houses in the Liverpool area as he prepares to potentially sign on the dotted line at Anfield. It's understood that he's ready to move his whole family to Merseyside, with his agent Rafaela Pimenta sitting down with Liverpool chiefs to discuss contract details.

Things appear to be moving quickly, and it's no surprise. Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards will want a new manager in place as soon as possible to allow them to prepare for the summer transfer window.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt