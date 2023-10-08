Highlights Liverpool could look to sign a £61m-rated star in the January or summer transfer markets of 2024.

The Reds had focused on bolstering their midfield during the recent market but could switch their priorities elsewhere.

Head coach Jurgen Klopp could already have turned his eye towards the winter transfer market.

Liverpool could have Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie at the top of their transfer shortlist for 2024 at Anfield, as Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal update on the club’s priority for the upcoming windows.

Jurgen Klopp welcomed plenty of fresh faces to his Reds squad during the summer but could now look ahead to the winter market in January.

Liverpool transfer news – Piero Hincapie

Liverpool enjoyed a productive summer transfer window as Klopp looked to address the issues his side had in midfield last summer. A massive overhaul took place, with Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all leaving the club permanently. Meanwhile, Fabio Carvalho was allowed to leave on a season-long loan to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig. Therefore, Klopp had several gaps to plug in the middle of the park.

Before the window’s 1st September closure, Liverpool acquired the services of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister, RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai, VfB Stuttgart’s Wataru Endo and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch. The quartet represent a mixture of youth and experience, with Klopp significantly lowering the average age of his side in the process.

Last season’s fifth-place finish incited a summer of spending at Anfield. However, the focus on midfield meant that other areas of the pitch were disregarded. But with the midfield now more than stocked with talent, Liverpool can shift their priority to bolstering their backline in the new year.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton & Hove Albion £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m Ryan Gravenberch - Bayern Munich £34.2m All fees via Sky Sports

According to a report from BILD in August, Liverpool had identified Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Hincapie as a centre-back target towards the end of the summer transfer window. The Ecuador international fits the bill for the German head coach, who is chasing a left-footed centre-half, having slightly altered his system last term.

However, the German outlet claimed that Leverkusen had no intention of selling Hincapie, having placed a price tag of €70m (close to £61m) on the defender’s head. Meanwhile, journalist David Lynch has revealed that Liverpool have been interested in Hincapie’s services for a long time, and the defender would jump at the opportunity to move to England.

And there are suggestions that if Liverpool firmed up their interest, Leverkusen would allow for some movement on their price tag. However, journalist Ben Jacobs has tipped Newcastle United to be a side to watch in the race of Hincapie in a recent interview with GIVEMESPORT.

A centre-back signing is a ‘very, very high priority’ at Liverpool – Paul Machin

Machin has suggested that Liverpool would have moved for a centre-back earlier in the summer had they gotten their midfield targets over the line sooner. The presenter also claims Hincapie fits the profile of the defender the Reds will be aiming to sign in the January and summer markets of 2024. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Liverpool would have moved for one in the summer if there'd been a little bit more time and they'd been able to get the midfield targets sorted sooner. I think it's a very, very high priority. The other one probably on top of that shortlist is Hincapie from Leverkusen. He will be right at the top of that shortlist. He’s young, talented and can fulfil two roles. That's the profile of defender Liverpool will need moving into January and next summer.”

What other centre-backs have Liverpool been linked with?

Over the last few months, Liverpool have been credited with an interest in several centre-backs as Klopp aims to bolster his backline heading into the new year. Former Sporting CP and Sevilla defender Daniel Carrico told Jogo Aberto in April (via Football365) that Liverpool were “no exception” among the top European clubs interested in Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva’s services. The 19-year-old has displayed impressive maturity by settling into the Lisbon giants’ backline and seems destined for a move to a top European outfit in 2024.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been linked with a move for Leece and Denmark U21 centre-back Patrick Dorgu. However, the 19-year-old has dealt the Reds a blow by revealing that his dream move would be to Premier League rivals Chelsea. Even so, Liverpool will fancy their chances of swaying the defender to sign at Anfield should they put in a reasonable bid for his services.

Liverpool had been interested in Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill during the summer but their chances of signing the former Brighton & Hove Albion loanee were scuppered after the 20-year-old signed a new six-year deal at Stamford Bridge. Therefore, it’s clear that Liverpool are on the hunt to bolster their centre-back options, and a significant signing in 2024 shouldn’t come as a shock.