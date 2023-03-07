New footage shows a Liverpool fan smashing into the players after running onto the pitch

Liverpool pitch invader: New angle shows why Jurgen Klopp was so angry

A clear angle of the Liverpool fan who ran onto the pitch during the 7-0 victory over Manchester United has emerged.

When Roberto Firmino made it 7-0 on Sunday during a quite incredible match at Anfield, one overly excited supporter ran onto the pitch to celebrate with the players. However, as he reached them, he slipped and injured both Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones.

Fortunately, the two Liverpool players weren't too hurt during the collision.

As the fan in question was dragged off, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was absolutely fuming. He was seen shouting at him in anger.

The club released the following statement: "Liverpool FC has begun an immediate investigation to identify and ban the individual pitch runner from Sunday's Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Anfield.

"The offender ran onto the pitch and collided with Liverpool players, risking injury, as they celebrated the seventh goal in front of the Main Stand.

"There is no excuse for this unacceptable and dangerous behaviour. The safety and security of players, colleagues and supporters is paramount.

"The club will now follow its formal sanctions process and has suspended the alleged offender’s account until the process is complete. If found guilty of the offence of entering the pitch without permission, the offender could face a criminal record and a lifetime ban from Anfield and all Premier League stadiums.

"These acts are dangerous, illegal and have severe consequences."

Now, clearer footage has emerged that shows the fan slipping and injuring the players.

Filmed by a fan, it shows the Kopite sprinting over and slipping just as he reached the players. It could have been extremely nasty.

VIDEO: New angle shows Liverpool fan sliding into players

And Klopp was absolutely fuming.

If you've made a manager whose side is 7-0 up against their biggest rivals angry, you know you've done something seriously wrong.

That fan in question is now likely to be banned for life and won't get to watch Liverpool attempt to finish in the Premier League's top four following their incredible victory over United.

But the fact that Klopp absolutely hates him might be worse than any ban.