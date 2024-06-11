Highlights Liverpool prioritizes wide forward position to replace potentially departing Salah.

Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool have identified wide forward as the position they want to strengthen in the upcoming summer transfer window. Mohamed Salah's potential departure is at the forefront of the club's decision-making.

Salah is about to enter his eighth season at Liverpool - his first under a new manager following Jurgen Klopp's departure at the end of the last season - having joined the club in 2017. Since he arrived from AS Roma, the Egyptian has played 349 times for the club and scored 211 goals in an illustrious spell on Merseyside.

It will be difficult to replace the Liverpool legend - who has won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and two League Cups with the team - but the club could be tempted to cash in on the winger who has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, even if that exit might not come this summer.

With Arne Slot's tenure as head coach officially underway, it could be the perfect time for the club to recruit a replacement for Salah, whether the Egyptian stays at Anfield or moves on.

Liverpool's Hunt For a Wide Forward

Slot wants to bring in a replacement before Salah leaves

Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the position Liverpool will make a priority in the coming months is a wide forward.

Even though Salah is coming towards the end of his time at Liverpool, he is reportedly edging towards staying at Anfield for Slot's first season at the club but the Dutchman still wants to bring in someone new for that role.

Speaking to GMS, Jacobs has explained the process behind Liverpool's strategy. He said:

"Well, I think what we know about Liverpool is that they're looking for a wide forward, and part of that is succession planning for Mo Salah's eventual departure, although there's no urgency at Liverpool's end. "What they do very well is they often try and buy before the player passes their peak and/or leaves. "That's just good recruitment and strong succession planning."

Liverpool have been identified as one of the club's monitoring PSV winger Johan Bakayoko, who has been regarded as one of the "best talents around" in his position, with Arsenal also reported to be interested in the 21-year-old.

Another wide player on the club's radar is Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, who helped Leeds achieve instant promotion back to the English top flight after their relegation in 2022/23.

Liverpool Dealt Blow in Pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen Star

Florian Wirtz is poised to stay at the German champions next season

Liverpool are keen on another forward, Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, who has been a sensation under former Red Xabi Alonso as the German club ended their long wait for a maiden Bundesliga title in an unprecedented unbeaten domestic campaign.

Wirtz was named the Bundesliga player of the season, where he scored 11 goals and produced 11 assists, with the player set to be one of Germany's key players at the upcoming European Championships this month.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wirtz was the first player under the age of 19 to score more than ten Bundesliga goals

However, the Premier League club have been dealt a blow to their pursuit of the 21-year-old, after former Norwegian international Jan Aage Fjortoft revealed that the youngster will not leave the BayArena during this window.

"Unfortunately for Liverpool-fans, Wirtz will stay in Leverkusen next season. He has the potential to be one of the main-player at this Euro," he said.