Liverpool were in dreamland on Sunday evening as Arne Slot’s more-than-impressive maiden campaign continued after cruising to a 2-0 victory over an out-of-sorts Manchester City – but a new report has revealed which player received a ‘rollocking’ from the Dutch tactician in the 89th minute.

Stationed at the top of the Premier League table – nine points ahead of Arsenal, who do boast a game in hand – the title is Liverpool’s to lose at this stage and goals from Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai at the weekend helped their case.

Pep Guardiola’s side had their backs against the wall for the majority of the encounter and, in its latter stages, Slot was not afraid to lay down the law as they edged closer to the final whistle – as evidenced by the rollocking he gave Trent Alexander-Arnold.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alexander-Arnold has 64 Premier League assists – the most of any defender in the English top flight since its restructuring in 1992.

With the score poised at 2-0 and less than a minute left on the clock, the Reds lost possession in their own half and Alexander-Arnold, 26, could be seen jogging back into position. Luckily for him, his side wasn’t attacked with much urgency.

Slot, however, was perplexed by his right back’s urgency – or lack thereof – to retain their shape late on in the Premier League clash and, as a result, replaced him with Jarell Quansah in the dying embers as a display of frustration.

According to Mail Online’s in-depth look into Slot’s regime at Anfield, it was revealed that Alexander-Arnold – widely regarded as one of the best defenders in world football – was subject to a ‘rollocking’ from the Dutchman for his lack of work ethic.

With 89 minutes on the clock, Trent Alexander-Arnold got a rollocking from the boss for jogging and not sprinting back into position. He was substituted.

On the ex-Feyenoord custodian’s keenness to set the standards day in day out since making the switch from the Netherlands to England in the summer, the report also insisted: “Slot constantly drives these high standards and has done since the day he arrived."