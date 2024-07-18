Highlights

  • Liverpool's success under Klopp's guidance with low spending was remarkable, and as a result, the club has been lauded for their savviness.
  • Goalkeepers in Liverpool earn significantly less than other top clubs' keepers.
  • Key defenders and forwards at Liverpool earn high wages, highlighting their financial strategy.

Over the last nine years, Liverpool have seemingly won everything under the sun. But while a sixth Champions League high point and a first Premier League title in 30 years already seemed impressive enough, the fact the Jurgen Klopp era reached such unprecedented pinnacles all while operating with a net spend far inferior to their rivals, the Reds' recent success stories are only enriched markedly more.

Under FSG's conscientious yet accomplished ownership, Liverpool have often been lauded for their business strategy that has seen the club maintain a solid financial footing. Whereas other owners of top European clubs cast a fearful glance over their shoulders at past devil-may-care transfer policies, the Reds straddle far away from Financial Fair Play regulations that are catching out the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

In spite of that, though, their loyalty to long-serving players means their wage bill can be pretty restrictive at times, with 11 players earning at least £100,000-per-week. Using Capology to collect the rest of the data, every Liverpool player's wages have been looked at ahead of the 2024/25 campaign - and the reading still makes for a refreshing sight to those fed up with football's ugly, money-spinning side.

EPL_Highest_Paid
Related
The highest-paid player in every Premier League season

Alan Shearer, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane and Kevin De Bruyne all feature as the highest-paid player in every Premier League season is listed.

Goalkeepers

Liverpool's glove-bearers boast the club's prudence best

Alisson Becker in action for Liverpool

Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers in world football. Yet, despite this global recognition, his weekly wage of £150,000 doesn't even rank him among the top 10 highest-paid goalkeepers. Instead, this list is topped by Manuel Neuer, who earns a whopping £353,000-a-week.

The Brazilian has saved his side on countless occasions, and thus a more hefty payout at the end of every week would be more than justifiable. However, no better place is Liverpool's money-savvy ways better highlighted than with the little amount they spend on their goalkeeper unit.

Caoimhin Keller is arguably the best backup glove-bearer in the league, with his octopus-like saves meaning his club are always in safe hands should opposition forwards somehow bypass Virgil Van Dijk. Astonishingly, though, the Irish international earns just £10,000-per-week, which means he is the Reds' lowest-earner, alongside two academy graduates.

Liverpoolgoalkeeper wages

Player

Weekly salary

Contract signed

Expiration

Alisson

£150,000

August 4, 2021

June 30, 2027

Caoimhin Kelleher

£10,000

June 24, 2021

June 30, 2026

Defenders

Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the club's 2nd and 3rd chief earners

Virgil van Dijk looking dejected for Liverpool

The trend of Liverpool acquiring the services of players who are easily among the best in their position continues through Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. But unlike the case with their goalkeeping teammate, both these players - who have been prominent in the Reds' recent trophy hauls - earn a far more suitable weekly wage.

Van Dijk earns the second most of any of his teammates by bringing home £220,000 every week, while his right-back partners rakes in a respectable £180,000-per-week. Andrew Robertson completes a trilogy of defenders who earn a six-digit wage, as the Scotland captain boasts a weekly pay of £100,000.

It is worth noting that Nathaniel Phillips, who has hardly seen a minute of Premier League football since he was needed for emergency purposes in the 2020/21 season, is earning £65,000-per-week, which is just £5,000 less than Van Dijk's most trusted centre-back companion Ibrahima Konate, and a sizeable £50,000 more than first-team regular Jarell Quansah.

Liverpool defender wages

Player

Weekly salary

Contract signed

Expiration

Virgil Van Dijk

£220,000

August 13, 2021

June 30, 2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold

£180,000

July 30, 2021

June 30, 2025

Andrew Robertson

£100,000

August 24, 2021

June 30, 2026

Joe Gomez

£85,000

July 7, 2022

June 30, 2027

Kostas Tsimikas

£75,000

September 25, 2023

June 30, 2027

Ibrahima Konate

£70,000

July 1, 2021

June 30, 2026

Nathaniel Phillips

£65,000

July 1, 2019

June 30, 2025

Jarell Quansah

£15,000

July 1, 2023

June 30, 2027

Conor Bradley

£10,000

July 1, 2023

June 30, 2027

Rhys Williams

£10,000

August 31, 2021

June 30, 2026

Midfielders

All four of Klopp's midfield acquistions from last summer earn more than longer servants

Alexis Mac Allister

Midfield was Liverpool's biggest deficiency just 12 months ago, with big earners James Milner, Fabinho, and club captain Jordan Henderson all heading out of the fire exit. But the club saw even more arrivals come in the other way, as Klopp brought in Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister to heed the losses.

For the most part, it has been successful, but while the latter two of those listed above are the highest-earners in Anfield's revered midfield unit, only one of them have warranted the substantial £150,000-per-week. Mac Allister has been important in the club's efforts to regain their monolithic status, with him being able to chip in with both attack and defence.

On the contrary, Gravenberch has struggled to warrant that same weekly wage, although there is hope that he can rise up above the challenges under Arne Slot next season. Szoboszlai earns £120,000-per-week, which concludes the six digit earners in midfield, while it's safe to say the club have been wise elsewhere in midfield, with the four other players earning £50,000 or less.

Liverpool midfielder wages

Player

Weekly salary

Contract signed

Expiration

Alexis Mac Allister

£150,000

September 1, 2023

June 30, 2028

Ryan Gravenberch

£150,000

July 1, 2023

June 30, 2028

Dominik Szoboszlai

£120,000

July 2, 2023

June 30, 2028

Wataru Endo

£50,000

August 18, 2023

June 30, 2027

Harvey Elliott

£40,000

August 11, 2022

June 30, 2027

Stefan Bajcetic

£40,000

January 26, 2023

June 30, 2027

Curtis Jones

£15,000

November 17, 2022

June 30, 2027

Forwards

Mo Salah is deservedly the club's primary wage earner

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah taking a penalty against Everton

Certainly, there probably wasn't any surprise that Mo Salah is his club's chief bread-winner, earning an eye-watering £350,000-per-week - which almost doubtlessly helps him stay put on Merseyside amid growing interest from Saudi Arabia as he sits comfortably as the third-highest-paid player in the division. But as the 'Egyptian King' is also the Reds' primary source of goals, who could blame the club for wanting to retain his services?

Perhaps one surprise is the wide gulf between him and the rest of his attacking cohort. Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez earn more than £200,000-a-week, while, quite astoundingly, Luis Diaz only rakes in a weekly payout of £55,000. In terms of the latter, there is a feeling that the Reds must tie down the Colombian international to a shiny new contract if they are to fend off interest from Barcelona and PSG.

Manchester United defender wages

Player

Weekly salary

Contract signed

Expiration

Mo Salah

£350,000

July 1, 2022

June 30, 2025

Darwin Nunez

£140,000

August 2, 2023

June 30, 2027

Diogo Jota

£140,000

July 1, 2022

June 30, 2028

Cody Gakpo

£120,000

January 1, 2023

June 30, 2028

Luis Diaz

£55,000

January 30, 2022

June 30, 2027

Fabio Carvalho

£40,000

July 1, 2022

June 30, 2027

Ben Doak

£15,000

September 19, 2023

June 30, 2025

All stats via Capology (correct as of 18/07/2024)