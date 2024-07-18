Highlights Liverpool's success under Klopp's guidance with low spending was remarkable, and as a result, the club has been lauded for their savviness.

Goalkeepers in Liverpool earn significantly less than other top clubs' keepers.

Key defenders and forwards at Liverpool earn high wages, highlighting their financial strategy.

Over the last nine years, Liverpool have seemingly won everything under the sun. But while a sixth Champions League high point and a first Premier League title in 30 years already seemed impressive enough, the fact the Jurgen Klopp era reached such unprecedented pinnacles all while operating with a net spend far inferior to their rivals, the Reds' recent success stories are only enriched markedly more.

Under FSG's conscientious yet accomplished ownership, Liverpool have often been lauded for their business strategy that has seen the club maintain a solid financial footing. Whereas other owners of top European clubs cast a fearful glance over their shoulders at past devil-may-care transfer policies, the Reds straddle far away from Financial Fair Play regulations that are catching out the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

In spite of that, though, their loyalty to long-serving players means their wage bill can be pretty restrictive at times, with 11 players earning at least £100,000-per-week. Using Capology to collect the rest of the data, every Liverpool player's wages have been looked at ahead of the 2024/25 campaign - and the reading still makes for a refreshing sight to those fed up with football's ugly, money-spinning side.

Goalkeepers

Liverpool's glove-bearers boast the club's prudence best

Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers in world football. Yet, despite this global recognition, his weekly wage of £150,000 doesn't even rank him among the top 10 highest-paid goalkeepers. Instead, this list is topped by Manuel Neuer, who earns a whopping £353,000-a-week.

The Brazilian has saved his side on countless occasions, and thus a more hefty payout at the end of every week would be more than justifiable. However, no better place is Liverpool's money-savvy ways better highlighted than with the little amount they spend on their goalkeeper unit.

Caoimhin Keller is arguably the best backup glove-bearer in the league, with his octopus-like saves meaning his club are always in safe hands should opposition forwards somehow bypass Virgil Van Dijk. Astonishingly, though, the Irish international earns just £10,000-per-week, which means he is the Reds' lowest-earner, alongside two academy graduates.

Liverpoolgoalkeeper wages Player Weekly salary Contract signed Expiration Alisson £150,000 August 4, 2021 June 30, 2027 Caoimhin Kelleher £10,000 June 24, 2021 June 30, 2026

Defenders

Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the club's 2nd and 3rd chief earners

The trend of Liverpool acquiring the services of players who are easily among the best in their position continues through Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. But unlike the case with their goalkeeping teammate, both these players - who have been prominent in the Reds' recent trophy hauls - earn a far more suitable weekly wage.

Van Dijk earns the second most of any of his teammates by bringing home £220,000 every week, while his right-back partners rakes in a respectable £180,000-per-week. Andrew Robertson completes a trilogy of defenders who earn a six-digit wage, as the Scotland captain boasts a weekly pay of £100,000.

It is worth noting that Nathaniel Phillips, who has hardly seen a minute of Premier League football since he was needed for emergency purposes in the 2020/21 season, is earning £65,000-per-week, which is just £5,000 less than Van Dijk's most trusted centre-back companion Ibrahima Konate, and a sizeable £50,000 more than first-team regular Jarell Quansah.

Liverpool defender wages Player Weekly salary Contract signed Expiration Virgil Van Dijk £220,000 August 13, 2021 June 30, 2025 Trent Alexander-Arnold £180,000 July 30, 2021 June 30, 2025 Andrew Robertson £100,000 August 24, 2021 June 30, 2026 Joe Gomez £85,000 July 7, 2022 June 30, 2027 Kostas Tsimikas £75,000 September 25, 2023 June 30, 2027 Ibrahima Konate £70,000 July 1, 2021 June 30, 2026 Nathaniel Phillips £65,000 July 1, 2019 June 30, 2025 Jarell Quansah £15,000 July 1, 2023 June 30, 2027 Conor Bradley £10,000 July 1, 2023 June 30, 2027 Rhys Williams £10,000 August 31, 2021 June 30, 2026

Midfielders

All four of Klopp's midfield acquistions from last summer earn more than longer servants

Midfield was Liverpool's biggest deficiency just 12 months ago, with big earners James Milner, Fabinho, and club captain Jordan Henderson all heading out of the fire exit. But the club saw even more arrivals come in the other way, as Klopp brought in Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister to heed the losses.

For the most part, it has been successful, but while the latter two of those listed above are the highest-earners in Anfield's revered midfield unit, only one of them have warranted the substantial £150,000-per-week. Mac Allister has been important in the club's efforts to regain their monolithic status, with him being able to chip in with both attack and defence.

On the contrary, Gravenberch has struggled to warrant that same weekly wage, although there is hope that he can rise up above the challenges under Arne Slot next season. Szoboszlai earns £120,000-per-week, which concludes the six digit earners in midfield, while it's safe to say the club have been wise elsewhere in midfield, with the four other players earning £50,000 or less.

Liverpool midfielder wages Player Weekly salary Contract signed Expiration Alexis Mac Allister £150,000 September 1, 2023 June 30, 2028 Ryan Gravenberch £150,000 July 1, 2023 June 30, 2028 Dominik Szoboszlai £120,000 July 2, 2023 June 30, 2028 Wataru Endo £50,000 August 18, 2023 June 30, 2027 Harvey Elliott £40,000 August 11, 2022 June 30, 2027 Stefan Bajcetic £40,000 January 26, 2023 June 30, 2027 Curtis Jones £15,000 November 17, 2022 June 30, 2027

Forwards

Mo Salah is deservedly the club's primary wage earner

Certainly, there probably wasn't any surprise that Mo Salah is his club's chief bread-winner, earning an eye-watering £350,000-per-week - which almost doubtlessly helps him stay put on Merseyside amid growing interest from Saudi Arabia as he sits comfortably as the third-highest-paid player in the division. But as the 'Egyptian King' is also the Reds' primary source of goals, who could blame the club for wanting to retain his services?

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mo Salah is the only player in Premier League history to register both 10+ goals and 10+ assists in three consecutive seasons. The Egyptian achieved that record in the last campaign courtesy of his 18 goals and 10 assists during 2023-24, which followed 19 and 12 in 2022-23 and 23 and 13 in 2021-22.

Perhaps one surprise is the wide gulf between him and the rest of his attacking cohort. Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez earn more than £200,000-a-week, while, quite astoundingly, Luis Diaz only rakes in a weekly payout of £55,000. In terms of the latter, there is a feeling that the Reds must tie down the Colombian international to a shiny new contract if they are to fend off interest from Barcelona and PSG.

Liverpool forward wages Player Weekly salary Contract signed Expiration Mo Salah £350,000 July 1, 2022 June 30, 2025 Darwin Nunez £140,000 August 2, 2023 June 30, 2027 Diogo Jota £140,000 July 1, 2022 June 30, 2028 Cody Gakpo £120,000 January 1, 2023 June 30, 2028 Luis Diaz £55,000 January 30, 2022 June 30, 2027 Fabio Carvalho £40,000 July 1, 2022 June 30, 2027 Ben Doak £15,000 September 19, 2023 June 30, 2025