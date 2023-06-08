Alexis Mac Allister has completed his £35m move from Brighton & Hove Albion to Liverpool.

The Reds announced the signing of the Argentine on Thursday morning. He will wear the number 10 shirt.

He told Liverpoolfc.com: “It feels amazing. It’s a dream come true, it’s amazing to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it’s good that everything is done. I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates.

“It was a fantastic year for me – World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton – but now it’s time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day.

"Since I won the World Cup, I said that I want to win more trophies and I think that this club will help me to do that – that’s the aim and when you are in a big club like this one you have to win trophies. So, that’s what I want.

“Since I arrived here, I can see how big this club is – the players we have, the staff, everyone. I’m really pleased and looking forward to playing for this club.”

How much will Alexis Mac Allister earn at Liverpool?

Liverpool has trebeled his wages, according to Yahoo!Sport.

The 2022 World Cup winner was earning £50,000 at Brighton.

He is believed to have signed a lucrative five-year deal at Liverpool worth £150,000-per-week.

How much do Liverpool players earn?

View how Mac Allister's wages compare to the rest of Liverpool's squad, including Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, below...

(Figures provided by Capology)

24. Caoimhin Kelleher – £10,000-a-week

22. Curtis Jones – £15,000-a-week

=22. Calvin Ramsay - £15,000-a-week

=19. Stefan Bajcetic - £40,000-a-week

=19. Fabio Carvalho - £40,000-a-week

=19. Harvey Elliott – £40,000-a-week

18. Konstantinos Tsimikas – £50,000-a-week

17. Luis Diaz – £55,000-a-week

16. Adrian – £60,000-a-week

15. Ibrahima Konate – £70,000-a-week

14. Joe Gomez – £85,000-a-week

=12. Joel Matip – £100,000-a-week

=12. Andrew Robertson – £100,000-a-week

11. Cody Gakpo - £120,000-a-week

=9. Jordan Henderson – £140,000-a-week

=9. Diogo Jota – £140,000-a-week

8. Darwin Nunez – £140,000-a-week

=6. Alisson Becker – £150,000-a-week

=6. Alexis Mac Allister - £150,000-a-week

=4. Fabinho – £180,000-a-week

=4. Trent Alexander-Arnold – £180,000-a-week

3. Thiago Alcantara – £200,000-a-week

2. Virgil van Dijk – £220,000-a-week

1. Mohamed Salah – £350,000-a-week

Mac Allister among Liverpool's top 10 highest-paid players

Mac Allister has become the joint-sixth highest-paid player at Liverpool following his move.

His wages are on par with Alisson Becker, while Fabinho, Alexander-Arnold, Thiago, Van Dijk and Salah all earn more.

The Egyptian remains Liverpool's highest-paid player by quite some distance.

Mac Allister earns marginally more than Henderson, Jota and Nunez.

Robertson is only Liverpool's 12th highest-paid player, while 16 players earn more than Diaz, including third-choice goalkeeper Adrian.