Liverpool, under the stewardship of Arne Slot, may have a clear route to Premier League glory, but they will not be winning the Champions League nor the FA Cup this season. As such, the Dutch tactician is eyeing a five-player sale this summer.

As things stand – in mid-March 2025 – Slot’s men are atop of the top flight standings, 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal and are in the driving seat to win the second Premier League title in the Merseyside-based club’s long and storied history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 25 Premier League matches under Slot, Liverpool won 60 points (W18, D6, L1). Only Jose Mourinho (64) has collected more.

A penalty shootout loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and losing to Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final have left Slot and his entourage with the solitary trophy to win in the 46-year-old’s maiden campaign in charge.

Not only that, but Liverpool, who were the dominant force in Europe at the time, were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle in early February as Ryan Hardie’s penalty was the decider.

Related Liverpool's 2024/25 Squad Ranked Liverpool's 2024/25 squad has been ranked ahead of the summer transfer window, and many players could face uncertain futures.

Following the club’s Carabao Cup misery at Wembley, Slot – who is widely regarded as one of the best managers in world football – is reportedly reassessing his squad and its composition ahead of his second season in the Anfield hotseat.

And, according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Reds – six-time winners of Europe’s top table – are looking to be proactive in their business this summer. Not only are they eyeing reinforcements, but a total of five players are at risk.

That includes second fiddle, Bournemouth-linked goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, midfield duo Wataru Endo and Harvey Elliot. The futures of Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa are, too, uncertain ahead of the summer transfer window opening for business.

Kelleher has been an ever-reliable deputy for Alisson Becker in the absence of the Brazilian – but Valencia shot stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili’s arrival in 2025 has cast doubt on the 26-year-old’s future at the club.

Related Alisson, Kelleher and Mamardashvili's 24/25 Statistics Compared Arne Slot, after exploring this season's statistics for Alisson, Kelleher and Mamardashvili, has a selection headache for the 2025/26 season.

Former Juventus winger, Chiesa, joined Liverpool in the summer and has faced an array of challenges in terms of becoming a regular under Slot’s tenureship. According to reports, he wants to play consistent football.

By virtue of Ryan Gravenberch’s fine form and his unbreakable connection with his partner in crime, Alexis Mac Allister, Endo’s appearances have largely come off the bench – but his all-action nature, at centre-back sometimes, has made him a decent option for Slot.