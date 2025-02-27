As of late February 2025, it looks all but certain that Liverpool will win the Premier League. With just ten matches to play, they have a 13-point lead ahead of Arsenal (albeit having played one more game than the Gunners).

That Arsenal are closer to Aston Villa in 10th – 12 points ahead – tells you all you need to know about any talk of a title race still being on the cards for the final run-in. While that will delight all those associated with the Reds, some squad players may be feeling a little uneasy.

After all, it is no easy fit to the Premier League – Liverpool have won it just once – so all senior players will be desperate to get their hands on a winner's medal come May. For six first-team stars, however, this may not be possible.

Six Liverpool Players at Risk of No Medal

Must play at least five games