Liverpool FC are one of the most storied clubs in football history, with a rich tapestry of memorable players who have donned the red jersey over the years.

However, there's another narrative that often goes untold — those star players who came close to signing for the Merseyside club but, for one reason or another, didn't.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we look at nine players who were close to joining Liverpool, but for whatever reason, the deal fell through.

8 Nabil Fekir

Perhaps the most well-known instance, Fekir was so close to joining Liverpool in 2018, so much so that the club's media team had already filmed an interview with the Frenchman, before the deal collapsed.

The Lyon attacking midfielder was reportedly hours away from becoming a Liverpool player in the summer of 2018. The deal seemed certain, with interviews and promotional photos reportedly completed.

However, a failed medical due to a knee issue led to the club pulling out of the deal at the last minute.

7 Dele Alli

Before joining Tottenham Hotspur, Dele Alli had been a Liverpool fan and the club had shown strong interest in signing him.

Alli was interested too, with his idol, Steven Gerrard, the club captain and legend for the side.

Brendan Rodgers, then Liverpool manager, has since admitted they were close to signing Alli but couldn't finalize the deal.

6 Gareth Bale

In 2007, Liverpool was in serious contention to sign the Welshman from Southampton, but they decided to sign left back Emiliano Insúa instead.

Bale, on the other hand, signed for Tottenham Hotspur and eventually moved to Real Madrid, where he became a global superstar.

The Reds are probably regretting that one...

5 David Silva

One of Man City's biggest ever legends was close to joining Liverpool back in 2010.

The Spaniard was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in 2010, after a successful World Cup campaign.

Unfortunately, the Reds couldn't match the financial power of Manchester City, who swooped in to secure Silva's signature, and that move more than worked out for them.

4 Nicolas Anelka

After a successful loan spell at Liverpool during the 2001-02 season, many expected the club to make Anelka's move permanent.

However, then-manager Gérard Houllier opted to sign El Hadji Diouf instead, and Anelka moved on to Manchester City.

3 Dani Alves

BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 06: Daniel Alves of Barcelona celebrates with the trophy after the UEFA Champions League Final between Juventus and FC Barcelona at Olympiastadion on June 6, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)

In 2006, the Brazilian right-back was plying his trade at Sevilla and Liverpool had expressed interest.

However, the club could not meet Sevilla's asking price and the deal fell through.

He later joined Barcelona and enjoyed a highly successful career, and it would be years until Trent Alexander-Arnold, an attacking full-back like Alves, left Liverpool with a world-class fullback.

2 Diego Maradona

The Argentine legend was allegedly offered to Liverpool in the summer of 1980.

Bob Paisley, Liverpool's manager then, was reportedly hesitant about the off-field antics of Maradona and opted against signing him.

There's no doubt that Diego Maradona would have been an incredible addition in the English league, but his behaviour off the field meant that Liverpool had some reservations about making the deal happen.

1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Few fans may know that Liverpool had the chance to sign a young Cristiano Ronaldo before his move to Manchester United.

Gerard Houllier, the manager at the time, admitted that they were reluctant to pay the asking price of £12 million for the then Sporting Lisbon teenager.

That decision, history has shown, was a costly miss, with Ronaldo going on to become one of the best players in the beautiful game's history.

These near misses remind us of the unpredictable nature of football transfers.

While some of these decisions may still haunt Liverpool fans, they also serve as a testament to the remarkable scouting network the club has had over the years.

For every miss, there has been a hit, and it's these signings that have contributed to Liverpool's enduring legacy.