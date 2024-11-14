Any manager who was selected to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool would have faced an uphill battle before they even entered the job, with such high expectations placed upon them to emulate the German's success that he had during his time at Anfield.

That responsibility ultimately fell to Arne Slot, and so far, so good for the Dutchman, who, after just 17 games in charge, has Liverpool top of both the Premier League and the revamped Champions League tables, while he has also taken them to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

With the Reds firing on all cylinders, this new era of Liverpool football looks to be just as exciting - if not more - than the one that preceded it, with Slot setting up his men to play an exciting brand of attacking football that is yielding huge amounts of success, for both the club in its entirety and some of its players, with five, in particular, having found a new lease of life under this new system.

Ibrahima Konate

Defender

Ibrahima Konate's future with the Merseyside club was up in the air last summer, with reports that Paris Saint-Germain were interested in swooping in for the defender, who established himself as a mainstay in the starting XI in Klopp's final years.

Partnering one of the Premier League's best centre-backs in Virgil van Dijk has seen Konate's own solid performances largely drift under the radar, but don't let that deter you from the fact that, at just 25 years old, he has transformed into one of Europe's finest young defenders.

In fact, under Slot, there is an argument to be made that the Frenchman has improved even more, and so far through the 2024/25 campaign, he scored his first Premier League goal, while averaging 4.41 clearances per 90 minutes - virtually double that of last season - and a tackle percentage of 80%, up from his 68.1% average over his three seasons under Klopp.

With his contract set to expire in 2026, it seems as though Liverpool have begun to put the wheels in motion over a new deal for the star, with it only a question of when rather than if.

Ibrahima Konaté under Arne Slot (All Competitions) Appearances 16 Goals 2 Assists 1 Clean Sheets 6

Curtis Jones

Midfielder

Still only 23 years old, it feels like Curtis Jones has been in and around the Reds set-up for years, having made his senior debut for the club at 18. But having made just 14 starts under Klopp in the league last season, it appears as though Slot is already putting more trust in the versatile midfielder, having started half of his league appearances, having started the season dealing with an injury, and has already matched his goals and assists tally from the 2023/24 campaign.

At times, he has been favoured over Dominik Szboszlai, who has so far suffered a significant drop-off in form from last season, and making the most of his minutes on the field has seen him rewarded with not one, but two, England call-ups this season.

He has also begun to form a formidable partnership alongside Ryan Gravenberch in the midfield, and with his stellar passing accuracy of 93.4% per contest - the highest in the team - Jones has seen his market value soar higher than it has ever been before.

Curtis Jones under Arne Slot (All Competitions) Appearances 13 Goals 1 Assists 4

Luis Diaz

Winger

Luis Diaz is currently on pace to have the best goal-contribution tally of his Liverpool career, which he set last season (13 goals, five assists in all competitions).

Already one of the greatest players that Colombia have ever produced, the winger has been unstoppable so far this season and looks to have a brand-new motor under Slot, firing his first goal of the season back in August against Brentford, and followed it up with an impressive brace against Manchester United a week later, which saw him receive a plethora of praise.

His goal-scoring form has since continued, with the winger firing in his first hat-trick for the Reds in their 4-0 Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen, and he now looks virtually undroppable for Slot, keeping other star attackers, such as Cody Gakpo on the bench.

Now viewed as one of the league's best wingers this season, like his teammate Konate, as a result of his improved performances, Diaz looks set to be offered a brand-new contract with the Merseyside club, with the player seeming keen to stay.

Luis Diaz under Arne Slot (All Competitions) Appearances 16 Goals 9 Assists 2

Cody Gakpo

Winger

With the current form of Diaz, minutes are hard to come by for Cody Gakpo at the moment. However, when he has seen game time, he has given Slot quite the selection headache. His performance against Brighton in the Carabao Cup, where he scored a brace in the 2-1 victory, was hailed as 'excellent'.

His first full season at Anfield saw him score 16 goals and provide six assists in 53 appearances in all competitions, but it is the consistency of his play this season which has stood out. In his 12 starts so far, Gakpo has already recorded five goals and three assists, which has seen him average a 7.61 rating, per WhoScored.com.

He has also shown huge improvements in tracking back and helping out his defence, where he has averaged 1.91 tackles per 90 minutes, up from 1.48 last season, and 0.85 interceptions, up from 0.77.

But his most marked improvement comes in his efforts to clear the ball, currently tallying 1.06 clearances per 90 minutes, the first time in his whole career that he is averaging more than one a game, which is significantly up on the 0.38 mark he registered in the league last season.

Cody Gakpo under Arne Slot (All Competitions) Appearances 17 Goals 6 Assists 2

Ryan Gravenberch

Defensive Midfielder

Having fallen out of favour at Bayern Munich, starting just three Bundesliga games, Ryan Gravenberch made the switch to Liverpool last season, where he started 12 league contests, and featured in 26 overall, scoring one goal for the Reds.

Under Slot, though, he has transformed from a rotational squad player into a regular starter, and has made arguably the biggest improvements under the new boss than any of his teammates, and has shown glimpses of why he was once considered one of the most promising young talents in world football when he was at Ajax.

Making that No. 6 role his own, the Dutchman has completed a career-high 88.7% of his passes in the league this season, playing an average of 5.09 passes per 90 minutes into the final third, significantly up from his 2.80 in the limited game time he saw last season.

Defensively, he has been astute, anchoring the side well and has helped prevent opposing attackers from easily getting into the final third, averaging 3.73 tackles and interceptions per 90 minutes, and 1.2 clearances, up from 3.20 and 0.8, respectively, and only looks to be improving each time he steps out onto the field.

Ryan Gravenberch under Arne Slot (All Competitions) Appearances 15 Goals 0 Assists 0

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, WhoScored.com, and FBRef - accurate as of 14/11/2024.