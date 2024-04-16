Highlights Liverpool are considering Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim as Jurgen Klopp's replacement.

Liverpool are pushing to appoint Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim as Jurgen Klopp's replacement this summer, and journalist Pedro Sepulveda has claimed that he's positively appreciated in the Anfield dressing room, with the players happy to see him arrive through the door.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding who will be taking over from Klopp after the German manager departs in the summer, with Amorim, who has been described as an 'outstanding' coach, one of the names to be heavily linked. The 39-year-old is among the candidates that Liverpool are interested in, with the Reds yet to make a final decision on who will be entering the hot seat.

Amorim Would be Welcomed by Liverpool Players

He's 'positively appreciated' in the dressing room

According to journalist Sepulveda, Amorim is positively appreciated in the Liverpool dressing room and the current crop of players would welcome his arrival if he was to sign on the dotted line at Anfield...

"Ruben Amorim's name is positively appreciated within the Liverpool dressing room. The players welcome the Liverpool board's main choice to replace Kloop."

It will be pivotal that the players are on board with whoever is appointed in the dugout ahead of the 2024/2025 campaign, with a new manager looking to implement fresh ideas on the training ground. If Amorim arrives, the Portuguese tactician is likely to bring a completely new style and setup to the Merseyside club, and the Liverpool board will be looking for swift results.

The job Amorim has done at Sporting can't be understated, but there could be concerns as to whether he's ready to make the step up to managing a club the size of Liverpool. The 39-year-old started his first role back in 2018, so he has limited experience under his belt.

Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards will undoubtedly be spending plenty of time evaluating and speaking to potential candidates, and considering their stature in the game, you'd imagine they're unlikely to make a decision that would negatively impact the Merseyside outfit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across the three clubs Ruben Amorim has managed - Sporting, SC Braga, and Casa Pia, he's never averaged a points-per-game record of under 2.25.

Amorim 'Not a Shoo-in' for Liverpool Job

Speaking on CBS Sports on Monday, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein provided an update on the Amorim to Liverpool situation. The reliable reporter claims that despite being a candidate for the soon-to-be vacant Liverpool role, the 39-year-old isn't a shoo-in for the job and he's not necessarily the top option.

The Reds will likely be considering a host of different managers as putting all their eggs in one basket could be risky if they are unable to prise Amorim away from Sporting.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt