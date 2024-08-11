Highlights Several Liverpool youngsters could be set to make an impact during the 2024/25 season.

Fabio Carvalho has impressed in recent loan spells as well as in pre-season.

Ben Doak and Stefan Bajcetic will look to put recent injury spells behind them.

It is all change at Anfield with the beginning of a new era fast approaching. Arne Slot's tenure at Liverpool is set to officially kick off shortly as the Reds visit Portman Road to welcome newly promoted Ipswich Town back to the Premier League.

It has been a quiet transfer window for the Merseyside club, with only Martin Zubimendi seemingly likely to come through the door in time for their domestic opener. With a lack of signings and so much change occurring, an opportunity is there for the taking for some of the club's young stars to snatch a place in the first-team squad. If any of them are going to do it, these four options are the most likely to do so.

Fabio Carvalho

Attacking Midfield

Portugal under-21 international Fabio Carvalho was one of two youngsters from Fulham that the Reds snapped up in quick succession. The other, Harvey Elliot, has been able to make an impact on the first-team already and will be aiming to increase his role this season. Carvalho, on the other hand, has had to be more patient, going on a couple of loan moves to the likes of RB Leipzig and Hull City last season.

The latter move was the making of the 21-year-old, as nine goals and two assists helped the Tigers push towards an unlikely play-off spot. They fell agonisingly short, but the young attacker had proven his worth. There have been suggestions he could seek a permanent move away from his parent club, with Southampton in the driver's seat to secure his signature. However, Carvalho is believed to have impressed the coaching staff during the pre-season tour, so if a transfer doesn't come to fruition, more opportunities may come his way.

Stefan Bajcetic

Defensive Midfield

Spain under-21 international Stefan Bajcetic made a name for himself when he scored in just his second Premier League appearance against Aston Villa in 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Stefan Bajcetic is Liverpool's third-youngest Premier League scorer, behind Michael Owen and Raheem Sterling (18 years, 2 months, 4 days).

More opportunities came the defensive midfielder's way that season, finishing with 11 games in the top flight as well as a handful of others in cup competitions. Unfortunately, though, the 19-year-old's progression was stunted by calf and adductor injuries, described as being 'severe growing pains.'

The fitness issues mean the Spaniard featured just three times last term, preventing him from continuing his development. However, after putting that behind him, Bajcetic will be hoping to start fulfilling the high potential that has been touted for him.

Trey Nyoni

Attacking Midfield

As with Carvalho and Elliot before him, Trey Nyoni was spotted by Liverpool's ever-impressive scouting team and was brought in from Leicester City in 2023. The 17-year-old was handed his first appearance in the FA Cup, receiving a 12-minute cameo during the 3-0 win against Southampton. That is just the beginning though for the England youth star, who will be looking to expand on that this season.

In the youth team, Nyoni made a total of 23 appearances across both the under-18s and under-21s, scoring four goals and adding another assist. Although his potential impact on the first-team squad might not be as strong as the two names mentioned before him, a substantial increase in playing time, particularly in cup competitions, could be on the cards for the exciting forward. His new manager, Slot, described Nyoni as an 'interesting' player after the teenager impressed in a pre-season friendly.

Ben Doak

Right-Wing

If your name is Ben Doak, you are looking at Mohamed Salah's right-wing spot and thinking that could be mine in the future. Liverpool fans have been waxing lyrical about the Scotsman for some time now, and the 18-year-old has already made his presence felt in his short career.

With five appearances across the last two seasons, the wonderkid has already had more game time and a club of this size than most people his age could ever dream of. More responsibility could come his way in the 2024/25 season though, as the former Celtic youngster aims to become the back-up to the 'Egyptian King' amidst uncertainty about his long-term future at the club.

There is also a chance that Doak's breakthrough will come elsewhere, with the newly promoted Southampton and Leicester keeping tabs on the teenager for a possible loan move. The main thing will be staying fit, as like with Bajcetic, Doak's campaign last time out was also hampered by injury, preventing him from kicking on in the way he may have had hopes for.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 10/08/2024)