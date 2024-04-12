Highlights Alan Brazil says he's been told the Liverpool players want Jurgen Klopp's assistant Pep Lijnders to take charge.

It has already been confirmed that Lijnders will leave Anfield alongside Klopp at the end of the season.

His coaching path from PSV to Porto and Liverpool has built relationships with players and Klopp.

Managers continue to be linked with replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, while pundits and supporters continue to chip in with their picks. Sporting's Ruben Amorim and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi are two of the names most prominently linked managers tipped for the job.

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg suggested earlier this week on X that the Reds have a verbal agreement in principle to bring Amorim to Anfield at the end of the season.

One candidate currently sitting at the radar is a man already at the club. It's already been confirmed that assistant coach Pep Lijnders will be leaving the club with Klopp, and he has been linked with managing European giants Ajax. But despite that, talkSPORT's Alan Brazil is among the pundits that want him to replace Klopp, and he says the Liverpool players feel the same way.

The Players Want Pep

He has been at Liverpool since 2014, barring a brief spell in charge of NEC

Brazil thinks Lijnders is the man for the job, given the rapport and popularity he has with the players. Brazil said on his radio show on Friday: "I will stick by Klopp’s understudy, Pep. That’s who I am told the player wants.”

Speaking about Lijnders back in February, Klopp told Liverpool's official website: "Pep especially is ready – ready to manage a football team and he wants to do that as well, so that’s great, together with Vitor.

"If you change, change properly. And they are ready for the future and I’m really happy about that. The most influential guy in the last years definitely in this club was Pep Lijnders. The job he did is absolutely exceptional. The inspiration he is for me is absolutely exceptional.

"The relationship we grew is absolutely exceptional. Outstanding, everything. And I’m really looking forward to follow his way and to support if necessary. And if I can, I will definitely do."

Pep Ljinders Has Had a Long Coaching Career

The 41-year-old started his coaching career in his native Netherlands with PSV, and then was an assistant coach at Porto between 2006 and 2014. He then joined Liverpool and has almost been ever present, apart from a five-month stint in charge of NEC Breda during the first half of 2018.

When asked what the future holds for him now, he said recently: "I hope I can give the same emotions and the same joy to the fans in the future, to the new club. I really believe that it’s a natural progression, how we led this club for the last years, so that’s really cool and I can’t wait to start.

"But probably in a few months’ time I will sit down with my manager, now is not the time, but then I will see what kind of options do I have, which club really wants [me] and in that moment I will make a decision that is for me good, hopefully for Vitor what is good and hopefully for my family. Yeah, truly and from the bottom of my heart, I just hope that our paths cross again in the future – that would be absolutely unbelievable."