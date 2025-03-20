Liverpool could emerge as surprise suitors for Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki this summer, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Premier League leaders are preparing for a busy second offseason under Arne Slot and are currently weighing up their market options.

While signing a new first-choice striker is believed to be on the agenda, further attacking reinforcements could also be considered amid uncertainty over the futures of some first-team stars.

Mohamed Salah has yet to sign a new contract, while Luis Diaz is also expected to attract interest, with Barcelona maintaining their admiration for the Colombian winger.

Liverpool Maintain Interest in Cherki

Ahead of the summer transfer window

According to Jones, ‘there are a few whispers’ that a move for Cherki could come back into Liverpool’s thinking this summer, following links with the French attacker in January.

While it remains to be seen how serious their interest is, the 21-year-old is highly regarded by Liverpool chiefs amid an impressive 2024/25 campaign with Lyon.

Cherki, described as 'one of the most skilful players on Earth', has been in career-best form this season, scoring eight goals and providing 18 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

He currently leads both Ligue 1 (9) and the Europa League (8) in assists and has registered nine goal contributions in his last seven French top-flight matches.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cherki provided four assists in Lyon’s Europa League last-16 win over FCSB.

Liverpool are expected to target multiple forward signings this summer, with Newcastle United star Alexander Isak emerging as their priority striker option.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have already initiated contact with representatives close to the 26-year-old regarding a potential move to Anfield.

Rayan Cherki's Lyon Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 22 Goals 6 Assists 9 Expected goals 4.1 Expected assisted goals 8.0 Minutes played 1,404

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

1:12 Related Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool Really Want 'World-Class' Star After Slot Green Light Liverpool spent little money last summer and that could see them spend big in the upcoming transfer window

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-03-25.