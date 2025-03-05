Arne Slot’s Liverpool, who are cruising at the Premier League summit, have been given a points’ deduction warning by ex-PGMOL chief Keith Hackett after the Dutch tactician’s furious rant in the aftermath of their 2-2 draw with Everton.

James Tarkowski broke Liverpool hearts in the dying embers of the very last all-Merseyside derby at Goodison Park and Slot, angered by Michael Oliver’s officiating, lambasted the referee and was shown a red card for his troubles.

In the aftermath, it was revealed that Slot – who has won 20 of his opening 28 matches in charge of Liverpool since replacing the much-beloved Jurgen Klopp – would be serving a two-match ban for his sending-off, a ban that only applies to domestic football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Slot’s 20 wins out of 24 made him the joint-fastest manager to reach 20 wins in charge of a club in England’s top division.

As revealed in the FA's written statement as to why the Liverpool helmsman was slapped with a ban, he allegedly told Oliver that he had been biased towards Everton by saying he had "f*****g give them everything," before going on to say that "if we don’t win the league, I’ll f*****g blame you."

Slot, regarded as one of the best managers in world football, is also reported to have spoken to Oliver to question whether he was happy with his performance, as the referee was accused of making questionable decisions that would end up working in favour of David Moyes' men.

“It happened a lot and the emotions got the better of me,” the ex-Feyenoord custodian said of his post-match behaviour. “If I could do it differently, if I look back it, I would love to do it differently. I would do it [differently] next time as well.”

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Fabian Hurzeler, one of the youngest managers in Premier League history, and Nuno Espirito Santo, like Slot, have also been shown their marching orders this season when they locked horns in September.

In order to prevent further run-ins between managers and officials, Hackett – who enjoyed a refereeing career between 1975 and 1994 – believes that the prospect of resultant points deductions could alleviate mass confrontations in an exclusive chat with Football Insider.

“I would like to see referees at the final whistle moving towards the tunnel rather than standing in the middle looking for handshakes and any complimentary comments. This will, I feel, reduce any tensions that have built up in the game,” he said before adding: “I hope that the level of fines will receive a more controlled approach by the manager and his assistant.”

Hackett then insisted that should fines not result in the desired outcome, introducing points deductions for teams could see a reduction in what happened in the aftermath of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with their Merseyside-based neighbours.

If these fines going forward do not have the desired effect, then we may see points deductions coming into play. The last time they used that sanction for an on-field mass confrontation was in the game between Manchester United v Arsenal where I was the man in the middle.

Back in the 1990s, the aforementioned north Londoners were deducted two points from their tally and Manchester United were slapped with a one-point penalty. Despite Hackett’s counsel, there's no whisper from the Premier League circles to insinuate that a change in regulations is on the h