Mohamed Salah was in scintillating form as Liverpool came from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon. The Egyptian was on fire and bagged two assists as he helped his side turn things around in the second half of the fixture. He was deservedly named the Player of the Match for Jurgen Klopp's side, but the graphic revealing as much on social media was noticeably different to the ones that had been displayed for the likes of Darwin Nunez and Allison earlier in the campaign, and it's for good reason.

The Reds have been impressive so far this season, with 13 points out of a possible 15 so far and Salah has been back at his best. After what was called a down season last time out, the winger has returned with a bang this campaign, with two goals and four assists in his first five games. He's recorded a goal contribution in every single game so far in the league this year as the table below highlights.

Mohamed Salah's games this season Goals Assists Chelsea 0 1 AFC Bournemouth 1 0 Newcastle United 0 1 Aston Villa 1 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 2

While he didn't get on the scoresheet, the 31-year-old was undoubtedly the best player on the pitch at Molineux Stadium and was thoroughly deserving of his Player of the Match award, but the graphic shared afterwards was different to the one his teammates received, and it's for an admirable reason.

Why was Mohamed Salah's Player of the Match graphic different?

For the most part, Salah's graphic was the same as his teammates, apart from one glaring omission. The Egyptian's graphic saw the Carlsberg logo that had been placed in the centre of all of the others removed. The popular beer company have a long history of working with Liverpool, so it was no surprise to see its logo on the graphic throughout the campaign, but it was absent from Salah's and there's a good reason for that.

A devout Muslim, Salah lives an alcohol-free lifestyle and wants no association with it, so Liverpool's decision to remove it from his graphic is a pretty classy move and shows the respect the club have for their talismanic forward. It's not the first time the club have respected Salah's faith either. After winning the Premier League in 2020, Jordan Henderson revealed that the champagne used to celebrate the occasion for the Reds was strictly non-alcoholic as a result of the Egyptian's religious beliefs.

He wasn't the only player who lived an alcohol-free lifestyle due to his religious beliefs, though, as former Liverpool star Sadio Mane was also against drinking and Klopp has been vocal in the past about how their religious beliefs have actually helped their careers.

The German spoke in 2022 after the pair returned from the African Cup of Nations in impressively quick fashion, saying: "A week is no problem. Both boys don't drink alcohol at all, so that's a major problem you have if you celebrate a big thing - that kills or extends recovery time. They were fit the day after the game. They are both a force of nature, hopefully, it stays like this forever. They recovered extremely quickly."

The 31-year-old's future at Anfield looked to be in danger this summer, with numerous reports linking him with a move to the Saudi Pro League, but he remains loyal to Liverpool and remains at the club, ready to cause carnage in the Premier League for another season.