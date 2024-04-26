Highlights Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has been heavily criticised for insisting on playing out from the back.

Liverpool have reportedly opted for Arne Slot as their next manager instead of De Zerbi.

The Italian's style has been praised for being aesthetically pleasing but similarly criticised for exposing the team.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has come in for a lot of criticism for his sides’ loss to Manchester City after he was insistent that his team play out from the back, resulting in a 4-0 loss to the reigning champions - and with Liverpool seemingly turning him down, it’s a decision that has been praised by Mark Goldbridge.

The Reds have reportedly chosen Arne Slot as their next manager. The Dutchman admitted earlier in the week that he wishes to move to Anfield to take over from Jurgen Klopp, with a nine-year spell for the German boss set to come to a head in the summer.

It’s a journey that has seen the likes of Xabi Alonso and Ruben Amorim linked with the Reds’ hot seat, though any moves for the duo fell through - and at one point, De Zerbi was linked with the job by Jamie Carragher. But having seen his side dismantled on Thursday in a telling 4-0 loss to City, De Zerbi has come under criticism from Goldbridge, who showed his true feelings on the Italian.

Goldbridge Slams De Zerbi

De Zerbi took a lot of criticism in the 4-0 loss to City on Thursday

Posting on X, the United Stand presenter was more than critical of the Brighton boss, saying:

“De Zerbi is c***. Well done Liverpool for avoiding him.”

De Zerbi continues to take plaudits for his style of play - baiting the press, playing short, passing football from the heart of his defence before launching blistering counter-attacks. However, sometimes this can come at their detriment - as seen for Phil Foden’s strike yesterday which saw City go 3-0 up within half an hour on the south coast.

With Liverpool being a technical team, there is every chance that De Zerbi would have wanted his players to do the same had he made the journey to Anfield - though against the top teams, that can leave you exposed and as a result, Liverpool may well have struggled next season if he'd been appointed.

How Brighton Have Fared Under De Zerbi this Season

The south coast outfit haven't done quite as well as they did last season

The Seagulls have not been on their best form at present, having failed to win in five top-flight games and recording just three wins in the league since the turn of the year; with those coming in a derby win over Crystal Palace, alongside victories against bottom side Sheffield United and strugglers Nottingham Forest.

They have had Europa League football to contend with which will not have helped with fatigue, though having been knocked out in March at the hands of Roma, it’s no excuse for their recent poor form.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brighton won their Europa League group which saw them beat Marseille, Ajax and AEK Athens to top spot.

A superb campaign last season saw Brighton finish sixth and secure European football for the first time in their history, before the sales of Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Robert Sanchez saw the Seagulls record the highest profits of any Premier League team ever. And with top young talents coming to the club such as Joao Pedro, Bart Verbruggen and Igor Julio, it’s a new wave of players that will see them aim to replicate last season’s successes once again.

Noted for being a manager who favours youth development, having a young side of stars may leave Brighton being somewhat naive under De Zerbi’s guidance - and there is no doubting that he is a top modern coach with forward-thinking ideas in the current game. But having been passengers against City in what was a crucial game at the top of the division, it has left doubts over whether his stubbornness may affect a move away in the future.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-04-24.